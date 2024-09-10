Spotlight: Christine Wansleben

× 1 of 4 Expand Christine Wansleben (Illustration by Abby Giuseppe) × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon × 3 of 4 Expand Beth Dixon of Salt and Acid (Photo courtesy Salt and Acid) × 4 of 4 Expand Brick Road Coffee (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Prev Next

Hot Topic

“The nice thing about being in Virginia is that you can grill year-round. I love to grill a steak or split Cornish hen, corn, seasonal vegetables and even stone fruit.”

Two Decades Down

“[To celebrate 20 years of Mise En Place] I’m trying to add some fresh new collaboration classes, like the ones I do with Beth Dixon of Salt and Acid. I’m also going to co-host another mushroom foraging trip at Albemarle CiderWorks on Sept. 22.”

Beyond the Apron

“I like to draw and paint — I almost minored in art in college. I usually have a small sketchpad near me with some colored pencils. I also love puzzles. I get a bit obsessed when I start a puzzle. I can’t walk by without stopping and connecting at least one piece.”

Thrills and Skills

“I always tell guests, ‘My goal is that you come to Mise En Place to learn something new. It could be how to properly cut an onion, how to cook an eggplant or how to make a delicious pan sauce. And I also want you to have a good time doing it.’”

Frequent Diner Club

“As a family, we love going to the movies; our pre-movie dinner is YaYas Cookbook. I am a huge fan of Brick Road Coffee, and for breakfast you can’t go wrong with Moore Street Cafe or Cafe & Sabor.”

Next Getaway

“I would try somewhere new — like Portugal or Morocco, a place where the food is such a large part of the culture. The more I travel, the more I learn. That’s the best part about the culinary world, you are always learning.”