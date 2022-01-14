Spotlight: Chris Sarnoski

× Expand Illustration by Melissa Duffy

All-rounder: “Currently, I handle event bookings such as live music and taproom dinners, in addition to off-site events, inventory management, social media and even a couple days [a week] behind the bar in the taproom.”

On Tap: “Ironically enough, I rarely ever have beer at the house, unless friends are coming over. But we always have everything necessary to make a mean Negroni.”

× Expand Mike Brandt (Photo courtesy Chris Sarnoski)

Learning the Ropes: “I started with GG in 2016. My late friend Mike Brandt, then co-owner and head brewer, allowed me the opportunity to shadow him and learn what brewing was like on a larger scale.”

Photo by Chris Sarnoski courtesy Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery

Beers and Bluegrass: “My partner, Jessica, began taking me to breweries, and she brought me to a bluegrass jam at this tiny hole-in-the-wall brewery in Carytown. Mike’s beers threw me for a loop.”

Dungeons and Dramas: “I play a regular game of Dungeons & Dragons with friends. I also have a new addiction to crossword puzzles and consuming far, far too many K-dramas.”

× Expand Triple Crossing’s Overture Dunkel (Photo courtesy Triple Crossing Beer)

City Suds: “My fave go-to local brews are Triple Crossing’s Overture Dunkel, the pilsner from Ardent Craft Ales and Bingo Beer Co.’s Bingo Lager.”

Tacos from TBT El Gallo (Photo courtesy TBT El Gallo)

RVADine Haunts: “When going out to eat, the spots I frequent the most are Laura Lee’s, The Broken Tulip, TBT El Gallo, Proper Pie and Union Market.”

House Speakers: “Some of my favorite music to play at the brewery is MF DOOM, People Under the Stairs, A Tribe Called Quest, DPR Ian and Bibi.”