Spotlight: Chris Sarnoski

Grab a beverage and get to know Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery’s jack-of-all-trades

by

All-rounder: “Currently, I handle event bookings such as live music and taproom dinners, in addition to off-site events, inventory management, social media and even a couple days [a week] behind the bar in the taproom.”

On Tap: “Ironically enough, I rarely ever have beer at the house, unless friends are coming over. But we always have everything necessary to make a mean Negroni.”

Learning the Ropes: “I started with GG in 2016. My late friend Mike Brandt, then co-owner and head brewer, allowed me the opportunity to shadow him and learn what brewing was like on a larger scale.”

Beers and Bluegrass: “My partner, Jessica, began taking me to breweries, and she brought me to a bluegrass jam at this tiny hole-in-the-wall brewery in Carytown. Mike’s beers threw me for a loop.”

Dungeons and Dramas: “I play a regular game of Dungeons & Dragons with friends. I also have a new addiction to crossword puzzles and consuming far, far too many K-dramas.”

City Suds: “My fave go-to local brews are Triple Crossing’s Overture Dunkel, the pilsner from Ardent Craft Ales and Bingo Beer Co.’s Bingo Lager.”

RVADine Haunts: “When going out to eat, the spots I frequent the most are Laura Lee’s, The Broken Tulip, TBT El Gallo, Proper Pie and Union Market.”

House Speakers: “Some of my favorite music to play at the brewery is MF DOOM, People Under the Stairs, A Tribe Called Quest, DPR Ian and Bibi.”

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Sign up for our weekly Food News

Find Our January Issue on Newsstands Now

January 2022 issue

Manage Account

Give a Gift

In This Month’s Issue

Past Issues

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.