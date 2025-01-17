Spotlight: Carlos Ordaz-Nunez

× 1 of 5 Expand Carlos Ordaz-Nunez (Illustration by Abby Giuseppe) × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy Carlos Ordaz-Nunez × 3 of 5 Expand A battleship sub from The Black Sheep (Photo by Jay Paul) × 4 of 5 Expand Chicken wings from TBT El Gallo (Photo courtesy TBT El Gallo) × 5 of 5 Expand Odd Bird (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Prev Next

Tune In

“My guilty pleasure is watching sitcoms, especially family ones. I love the ‘George Lopez’ show, ‘Modern Family,’ ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The League,’ ‘The Carmichael Show,’ ‘How I Met Your Mother.’”

Extracurriculars

“I love getting tattooed; shout-out to Scott Calcaterra at True Tattoo. I enjoy watching sports, especially the LA Chargers, and I try to see all my LA teams whenever they’re close.”

Never Forget

“[Former Carver restaurant] The Black Sheep. I remember being a teenager with my friends, venturing into the city for the jerk chicken battleship after seeing it on ‘Man vs. Food.’ I still think about the Tar Pit, their chocolate creme brulee.”

Kitchen Essentials

“I’m a big snacker, so I keep limes, Tapatio hot sauce, cucumbers and Tajin on hand, Xochitl blue corn chips with some of my salsa or guac, and, of course, ice cream.”

TBT 2.0

“At the new restaurant, we want to be authentic in our perspective as first-generation Mexican immigrants. My menu faves are the chicken wings with fermented hot honey Buffalo sauce and salsa blanca, the quesabirria tacos, and our shrimp tacos.”

Local Love

“Blackbyrd Goods’ leather wallets; mine always gets compliments. Odd Bird is a vibe, and I love their selection of pantry items. Second Bottle always comes in clutch with the perfect bottle of wine. AR’s Hot Honey for my pizza cravings, and I love Recluse Roasting Co. and Ryba’s Pierogi.”