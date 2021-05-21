Spotlight: Brandi Brown

× Expand Illustration by Tequitia Andrews

No. 1 Smoothie: “My favorite smoothie combo is strawberries, blueberries, almond butter, matcha powder, ashwagandha [aka Indian ginseng] and flaxseed.”

× Expand Photo by Jacqui Photography courtesy Sweet Spot Ice Cream Cafe

Black-Owned Businesses: “[I'm a] big fan of brunch, I love Frozay. Another go-to is Lillie Pearl and their crab cakes. I recently got addicted to Sweet Spot Ice Cream. I’m from Church Hill, so I love Krispies’ Fried Chicken.”

A meal from Family Secrets (Photo by Jay Paul)

RVA Stalwarts: “Family Secrets — have you ever had their chicken wings? Oh, my gosh — I’ve been going there for 20 years. Michaela’s Quality Bake Shop is really good, too. I’ve been buying cakes from them since my son was born.”

Mantra: “ ‘Blessed beyond measure.’ I listen to Sarah Jakes Roberts every morning. She is very motivational to me; she kind of gets my clock ticking in the morning.”

Tunes: “I like Mary J. Blige, she’s one of my favorites. She’ll get you through anything.”

× Expand Dot's Back Inn (Photo by Justin Vaughan)

Bellevue: “I love eating anywhere on MacArthur Avenue: The Mill, Demi’s and Dot’s Back Inn.”

Leisure Time: “I run at Brown’s Island three times a week — I ran track in high school. Arts and crafts is also big, so my daughter and I go to Scrap RVA a lot.”