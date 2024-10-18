Spotlight: Bill Cavender

× 1 of 5 Expand Bill Cavender (Illustration by Abby Giuseppe) × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy University of Richmond × 3 of 5 Expand Quy Pham (Image courtesy Bill Cavender) × 4 of 5 Expand Image courtesy Bill Cavender × 5 of 5 Expand Adarra (Photo by Justin Chesney) Prev Next

Coming Home

“I lived here in college and went to the University of Richmond from ’85-’89. I stayed for a year after and lived in the Fan across the street from Buddy’s. I always loved Richmond. I went to grad school up in D.C. but would come down pretty regularly.”

Fridge Essentials

“Sabra hummus and pita chips. I like to have some Blue Bee Cider always accessible, a good bottle of mezcal and lots of pickled foods.”

Memorable Meads

“The mead I’m most proud of is a barrel-aged traditional. We blended 13 monovarietal honeys in new oak. Anything we do for Quy [Pham, late bartender at Mekong] is like a touch point and allows me to kind of keep him alive in a product based on things we think he would enjoy.”

Releases of the Future

“We’ve got a new batch of El Machete we’re going to drop in the fall. It has smoked pineapple and toasted coconut. We’re also doing a toasted marshmallow variant of End of the Wait. It’s good for the holidays.”

RVADine Destinations

“For nice, quiet, date-like eating, I love Adarra; I’m looking forward to seeing what they do at the new location. Mekong is always a spot for lunch and late night to go see people I know, and Pho Tay Do.”

Local Hives

“Most of what we use is Virginia wildflower honey, that’s what we produce in our hives. I really like coffee blossom honey; I’ve been working with Recluse Roasting Project; they have a farm in Honduras with an apiary.”