Spotlight: Beth Dixon

The following is an extended version of the article that appears in our April 2025 issue.

× 1 of 3 Expand Beth Dixon (Illustration by Abby Giuseppe) × 2 of 3 Expand The Bermuda Hundred cocktail (Photo by Linda Xiao) × 3 of 3 Expand Studio One Twenty (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Prev Next

Girl Boss

“I founded Salt + Acid [a beverage consulting biz] in October 2020. I love being able to work for myself and hire my talented friends to curate and work fun events. Having a brick-and-mortar space (Studio One Twenty, shared with Marble Moon Interiors) is going to help me expand and organize my business and host some private events.”

RVA for Life

“I was raised in Hanover County (Beaverdam, to be specific) and moved to the city when I was 18. This July, I will have been in my house in Brookland Park for 20 years! Richmond has always held my heart with just the right amount of grit and charm. Not too big, not too small.”

Behind the Well

“My previous stomping grounds (RIP) — Empire, Cous Cous, Hole in the Wall, Twisters/Nancy Raygun/Strange Matter, Pasture.”

Fridge Essentials

“A large variety of cheeses, Duke’s Mayo, Lao Gan Ma chili crisp and tequila.”

Night Out

“I live a block away from Fuzzy Cactus, so I tend to pop by there. The bar team is so friendly (shout out to Xavia, Paul and Meg!), and their cocktails and food are always on point. My husband and I like to have dates at Edo’s [Squid], Peter Chang’s, ZZQ and El Chido.”

No. 1 Ingredients

“Aromatized wines add so much depth and backbone to cocktails and are also delicious as a spritz or on-the-rocks pour with a twist of citrus. I’ve also been gravitating toward passion fruit; it’s funky and fruity with just the right amount of tartness.”

Signature Sip

“Lately, passion fruit Negronis made with Chinola. My most well-known drink is probably the Bermuda Hundred, which I created for Pasture. It’s a mixture of gin, Campari, pineapple, orgeat and lime.”

Through the Speakers

“Lately, it’s been a lot of Doechii and Lola Young (sometimes I am influenced by my teenage daughter). I have a soft spot for ’60s country like Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Dolly Parton. If you have ever closed a bar with me, you know I exclusively like to clean to Trick Daddy.”

Spare Time

“In the past few years, I’ve really gotten into mycology and foraging for wild mushrooms. I also spend entirely too much time watching and listening to true crime shows.”