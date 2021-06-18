Spotlight: Alex Graf

× Expand Illustration by Em Roberts

Special Spots: “I adore Dinamo — the baked cabbage and the white pizza with anchovies. I was a vegetarian for 13 years and love their veg stuff. They are consistent; you know what you’re getting when you walk in. ... My now-husband, Chris Fultz, and I went to [the now shuttered restaurant] Comfort. I went and sat at the bar, and he was late, which is so not like him. It was a story at our wedding. We had that first date, and it clicked, and three years later, we got married.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Ardent Craft Ales

Cheers: “Depends on the day, but when there’s a new gose on at Ardent Craft Ales, I’m giving that a go, no matter what. And I like some of their barrel-aged stuff. ”

Photo courtesy Metzger Bar & Butchery

More Go-tos: “Brenner Pass and Metzger [Bar & Butchery]. Longoven transports you. There's a lot of gems — Belmont Food Shop is a sleeper. Poe’s Pub — I have a soft spot for that funny little place at the end of the road.”

Fridge Essentials: “Duke’s mayonnaise, for sure, and Sriracha — condiments that are guaranteed to be there. Also maple syrup, raspberries and mint water made from my excessive mint crop.”

× Expand A dish from Lehja (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Indian Food: “Food-wise, there’s not an Indian dish that I don’t love, unless it’s loaded with green peppers — they’re not my friend. The depth of flavor is always wonderful. I visit Lehja for sure.”

Items at Mongrel (Photo by Brooke Marsh)

Shop Time: “I love World of Mirth, they’re so great, and Mongrel as well, for all those other things you don’t think you need, that you need.”

Aka Orange: “The River City Rollergirls became an outlet, and it’s where I started to find a different part of myself. I loved everything about it. I was on my butt the whole first month.”