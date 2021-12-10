Spirit of the Season

× Expand Photos courtesy Blue Bee Cider, Virago Spirits, Second Bottle Wine Shop

It can be tough to gift a wine or cocktail enthusiast with a bottle that you know will hit the mark. Luckily, Richmond is home to amazing wine shops and spirit makers that can aid in finding excellent selections for everyone on your list, from the co-worker at the office white-elephant party to your picky mother-in-law.

Cesar Marquez La Salvación Godello 2019

Saison Market, $40

“Best godello I’ve ever had,” says Tucker Flythe, the wine director at Saison Market. La Salvación’s tertiary saline notes rival those of more expensive choices, such as the great white Burgundies.

Gavalas Assyrtiko Santorini 2020

Stella’s Grocery, $44

If you’re a Stella’s diner, you might already know “the blue bottle,” given its popularity there. It’s a citrusy white from a small family winery in Santorini, and it inspires true love.

Rocky Ridge Reserve

Blue Bee Cider, $16

Just an absolute gem of a product, this heirloom apple cider is aged for a year in Catoctin Creek rye whiskey barrels, and it packs a well-balanced oak-caramel punch.

La Torre Brunello di Montalcino 2016

Barrel Thief, $72

Traditionally made, this is a low-intervention stunner that exudes notes of cherry, tobacco and sage. “There’s a rustic quality to it that’s great,” says Barrel Thief owner Booth Hardy.

Luxardo Cherries

Fresh Market, $29

For the cocktail crafter, these bonkers-good maraschinos are a beloved luxury. They take Old-Fashioneds and Manhattans over the edge.

Hidalgo Pastrana Manzanilla Pasada

Second Bottle Wine & Snack Shop, $30

Sherry? Yes! Light, elegant and nutty-savory, this gorgeous aged manzanilla will delight your friends who love to have something pleasant to sip while they're snacking.

Modern Gin With Oolong Tea

Virago Spirits, $38

That person who loves anything creative and intriguing … this one’s for them. Floral, vegetal oolong marries citrus, anise and Szechuan pepper for a beautifully wrought gin.

Reservoir Distillery Cask Experience

Reservoir Distillery, $125

Gasp! Reservoir plus cognac legend François Voyer! If you want to knock somebody special’s socks off (or maybe your own), these two limited-release spirits are the heavyweights on the list.