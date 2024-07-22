South American Sizzle

× Expand (From left) Eduin Serrudo and Alejandro Loreto, owners of Bocata Arepa Bar (Photo by Jay Paul)

Burgers may feel like an inherently American thing, but if you ask Venezuela native Eduin Serrudo, he’d claim they're just as popular in his home country. That’s why at Bocata Arepa Bar (10170 W. Broad St) in Glen Allen, a South American restaurant he co-owns with Alejandro Loreto, there's a hamburguesa — complete with chorizo, ham, cheese, potato sticks, coleslaw, avocado, tomato and a homemade sauce — situated under the sandwich section of the menu.

Richmond magazine: How long has Bocata Arepa Bar been open?

Eduin Serrudo: We have been at this location about four years. We used to be in South Side before this, so Bocata has been around about eight years.

RM: Are hamburgers popular in Venezuela? If so, is the preparation at Bocata traditional, or are there some twists?

Serrudo: Hamburgers are definitely a staple in Venezuelan night street food. All over the country you can find burger trucks and carts that are open late. Our burger is very traditional, and we do get a lot of compliments from Venezuelans telling us it definitely reminds them of home.

RM: What is in the sauce on the hamburguesa at Bocata?

Serrudo: So, it’s a garlic-cilantro sauce, a Venezuelan staple; it’s used for dipping a lot of our foods. It’s one of those sauces that you know must be on the table; it’s like a burger joint not having ketchup.

RM: Do you use a traditional bun for the hamburguesa or an arepa?

Serrudo: We do use traditional buns, but we do switch it for an arepa when people ask for it ... which is very common since the arepa is gluten-free.