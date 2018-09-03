As American as Apple Pie Moonshine

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Background: Sleepy Fox Distillery (11670 Lakeridge Parkway, Ashland) opened in January, after the state allowed distilleries to offer on-site tastings. “[Moonshine] fits Virginia, and we wanted to share it with people,” says Michele Blayne, who co-owns the distillery with her husband, Mike. “A huge part of what we do is education about the heritage behind moonshine.”

Notable Sip: Their best-selling product is Apple Pie (pictured above). Sipped on the rocks (Blayne’s favorite) or enjoyed in a cocktail — sugar-rimmed glass, with a splash of lemon juice and a cinnamon stick. “It tastes like a piece of pie on Thanksgiving,” Blayne says. The corn liquor enters a 90- to 120-day barrel-aging process to reach optimal flavor. Medium-balanced and seductively sweet, the moonshine is distilled with apple cider, with added cinnamon and nutmeg.

Poured and Paired: An ideal match for a camping trip or fireside excursion, Sleepy Fox’s moonshine pairs with the charred flavor of grilled chicken or a classic burger.