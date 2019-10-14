Sip & Savor

Wine and cheese, a marriage that has proved faithful and unfading, have only recently begun to truly showcase their ripeness throughout the state. October marks Virginia Wine Month — the perfect excuse to re-create this spread, grab a friend and enter Virginia’s world of curds and corks.

Michael Shaps Wineworks Petit Manseng 2016, $29.99, J. Emerson Table knife with maple burl handle, $160, Join or Die Knives Edwards Surryano Ham, $12.99, Libbie Market Meadow Creek Dairy Mountaineer, $29.99/pound, Belmont Butchery Locksley Farmstead Prince John, $27.99/pound, Ellwood Thompson’s The Whole Ox Saucisson Sec salami, $15.99, Belmont Butchery Lightwell Survey Wines The Weird Ones Are Wolves 2016, $29.99, Ellwood Thompson’s Flour Garden baguette, $3.50, Shields Market Iris Hantverk oak serving board, $65, Accoutre Meadow Creek Dairy Appalachian, $16.99/pound, Murray’s Cheese counter at Kroger Honey dipper, $26, Sallie Plumley Studio AR’s Bourbon Barrel Aged Hot Southern Honey, $19.99, Stella’s Grocery

Special thanks to Ellwood Thompson's