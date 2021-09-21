Shake It All the Time

The following is an extended version of the article that appears in our October 2021 issue.

× Expand The Cherry Pie Flip (Photo courtesy The Roosevelt)

Egg white in a cocktail. Typically, people respond with the question, “Wait, what? Why?”

But when you know, you know, and egg whites shaken with spirits result in an insanely silky, balanced drink that’s unparalleled. Egg whites can soften up the sharp edges of a tart, boozy sipper like a whiskey sour; add richness to a simple gin fizz; and meld disparate flavors into a stunning sip. They’re magical.

Spirited Science

When shaken with liquor, egg white proteins stretch, catch some air and make bubbles, expanding into a velvety foam cocktail topper. Citrus or acid elements in the drink strengthen bonds between the proteins, smoothing out any spiky notes. They have a little love fest, really. Shaking them “dry,” with no ice or agitating ingredients, results in a thicker foam that can then be iced down, shaken again and strained.

Zack McRoy at The Roosevelt whips up an egg-white-laced thing of beauty called the Cherry Pie Flip that transports imbibers to being cozy by the fire. It’s a creamy, mellow party of fruit and spice that packs a surprise punch (due to that protein-bonding thing).

Over at My Noodle & Bar, Joe Kiatsuranon’s Thi Rak is a super-smooth, gem-green delight. Adventurous drinkers will not walk out without ordering one after reading the description: Belle Isle moonshine, velvet falernum, honey, celery, Panda gin, egg whites, whiskey bitters and lemon. Try not to drink it in two glugs.

Looking to meander through a stream of perfectly crafted classic egg-white drinks such as the amaretto sour, the pisco sour, the Clover Club and the laborious but beautiful Ramos gin fizz? Hit up anyone behind the bar at The Jasper. They’ll take good care of you.

Cherry Pie Flip

Zack McRoy, The Roosevelt

1 1/2 ounces Heering cherry liqueur

3/4 ounces Glenmorangie 10 Year Old Original

1/2 ounce Old Grand-Dad 114

1/2 ounce cinnamon-honey syrup

1/2 ounce fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/4 ounce Demerara sugar

1 large egg

Grated nutmeg

Combine all ingredients into a shaker and add ice. Shake and strain contents. Discard ice. Return contents to the shaker and add one whole egg. Shake until frothy. Strain into your favorite cocktail glass. Grate nutmeg on top and enjoy.

Duke of Windsor

Mattias Hagglund, The Jasper

2 ounces Tanqueray gin

1/2 ounce rich simple syrup (2 parts sugar, 1 part water)

3/4 ounces fresh lemon juice

3/4 ounces egg white (or half an egg white)

1/2 ounce red wine float

Dry shake all ingredients (except wine), then add ice and shake once more. Double strain contents into a double old fashioned glass with fresh ice, then float red wine by carefully pouring it over the ice.