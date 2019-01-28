See & Be Seen

× Expand Illustration by Emily Roberts

1203 E. Main St., 804-780-9038

Smack-dab in the downtown bustle, Citizen stays jumpin’. “The suits” escape here for a speedy, seasonal bite, including the stylish Mayor Levar Stoney — don’t let him catch you rocking the “just rolled out of bed” look. In 2016, Citizen traded its obscure basement location for shinier digs with an alcohol license so customers can pair Disco Eggs with a Bloody Mary.

Hanover Café

13185 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, 804-537-5290

A hop and a skip away from both the courthouse and Freedom Bail Bonds, this café is visited by the legal eagles of Hanover County. Homestyle cooking and sweet tea your grandma would be proud of have turned this restaurant, adorned with a carousel horse, into a Hanover staple.

2237 W. Broad St., 804-254-1974

If Richmond had a reality show, this classic diner would make an appearance. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, local news anchors and editors (ahem, we’re neighbors), police officers and even the VCU basketball team have been known to break bread, or more specifically biscuits and waffles, at this Richmond institution. The Strawberry on Broad is a breakfast home run.

4024 Cox Road, Glen Allen, 804-747-1030

Casual, with a New York City deli vibe, weekday lunches are when you’ll rub elbows with the who’s who of the West End. The place buzzes with constant business chatter, and efficient service ensures an easy return to Innsbrook offices after a solid pastrami on rye.