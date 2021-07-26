Scoop, There It Is

Just Ask

Gelati Celesti

Developed in 1995, Just Ask starts with white chocolate ice cream that is then loaded with Oreo chunks and crunchy frozen peanut butter. “Last year, we used 13,600 pounds of white chocolate, 4,800 pounds of peanut butter and 156,000 Oreo cookies to make Just Ask,” says Gelati Celesti Marketing Manager Heidi LaSalata. “This is one of the most challenging flavors.” —Stephanie Ganz

Church Hill Butter Brickle

The Neighborhood Scoop

An homage to Church Hill’s bygone High’s Ice Cream, this fan favorite was developed by Gelati Celesti but is sold exclusively by The Neighborhood Scoop. “On Sundays, my mother used to say, ‘Go to High’s and get butter brickle,’ ” says Neighborhood Scoop's Alfonso Clarke. The creamy, classic flavor has a butter pecan base with Heath bar chunks mixed in. —SG

Espresso Oreo

Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream

It was owner Beverly Mazursky’s son who first inspired Bev’s uber-popular Espresso Oreo flavor in her original shop in Lenox, Massachusetts, pouring a shot of freshly brewed espresso over a cup of chocolate ice cream. That impromptu affogato got her thinking that a coffee and Oreo pairing would be a hit, and she was right. —SG

Earl Grey

Scoop

For Scoop’s Earl Grey, production begins the night before with making an intense Earl Grey concentrate, allowing the tea to steep fully. The concentrate is then added to a pasteurized ice cream base the next day, and the result is a sophisticated flavor with a loyal following. The spring and early summer offering is the perfect filling for an ice cream sandwich made with Whisker cookies from local bakery Whisk. —SG

Roasted Pineapple-Rosemary Sorbet

Ruby Scoops

When Ruby Scoops founder and co-owner Rabia “Ruby” Kamara had extra pineapple and herbs on hand, she put on her cool thinking cap and hit the kitchen. Enter roasted pineapple and rosemary sorbet, a tantalizing, balanced and refreshing warm-weather treat that seesaws between tropical and herbaceous notes. —Eileen Mellon

Pineapple Dole Whip

Charm School

Charm School co-owners Meryl Hillerson and Alex Zavaleta share an affection for Dole Whip, the pineapple-flavored soft serve sold at Disney’s theme parks. “When we go to Disneyland, it’s the first place you’ll find either one of us,” Hillerson says. Initially bonding over their adoration for the treat, the duo now have two ice cream shops under their belts. —EM

Strawberry With Candied Fennel Seed

Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co.

An experimental ice cream test kitchen with dreams of becoming a brick-and-mortar, Spotty Dog Ice Cream is led by Alex Miller and Hannah Sager. Their New England-style strawberry ice cream — more dense and slightly tacky — is flecked with crunchy, anise-flavored candied fennel seeds reminiscent of the chocolate candy bits topping Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies. —EM

Hazelnut Gelato

DeLuca Gelato

The family-run DeLuca Gelato makes its own pasteurized hazelnut gelato — or nocciola in Italian. Owner Nick DeLuca roasts the filberts before grinding them into a paste which is then introduced to a milk base just before freezing, resulting in a simple Italian classic. In addition to the store, look for DeLuca’s hazelnut gelato. —SG