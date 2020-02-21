RVADine Scavenger Hunt

Answers at bottom of page

1. Light your table, I will, so your “Swank Bank” can you see while truffles shaved by the “Mandalorian” fall onto your plate, they do. There really can only be one place in town where you might discover a string of Yoda lights among other “Star Wars” paraphernalia and more risque items adorning the walls.

2. Things are done a bit differently here — from foeders to paintings boosting their brand and shelves lined with beakers. Look closely for a pair of pink, delightfully tacky, very Floridian plastic yard ornaments peeking from behind the plants.

× Expand 3. This cheerful pink memo board will brighten your morning with its regularly changing litany of affirmations, some funny and pithy, others uplifting. It's the perfect match for a morning cuppa and a pastry — or a massive macaron to sweep your troubles away.

4. These days, there are many frozen drink machines around town, but only one produces magical pink beverages that add a sparkle to your step and ensure brunch is never a drag.

3 Animal Sightings

5. A memento of a family hunting trip, this massive bear gets to enjoy the smell of barbecue and rotisserie inside this Church Hill eatery.

6. This buffalo head quit smoking soon after moving to its shiny new digs in the Devil’s Triangle.

7. The chef-owner of this Southern restaurant doesn’t just cook, he hunts. Yep, the stuffed turkey over the bar is one of his own.

8. Finnegan may have begun here in the 1985 Mary Tyler Moore classic, “Finnegan Begin Again,” but the front window's iconic logo was originally patterned after the cover design used by a Spanish rolling papers company birthed in the 1700s.

9. This former Carver sandwich spot turned vegan-friendly rock ’n’ roll lair features a giant cobra sculpture, a Nintendo game system and a bar lined with pennies.

× Expand 10. While the nearly life-size painted wooden ladies hark back to the French Colonial era, the food is pure Vietnamese. Another sign of times gone by: Here they take no credit cards, only cash. (Photo by Jay Paul)

11. Consult the Magic 8 Ball behind the counter for a quick “Signs Point to Yes” to determine your New Zealand-style pie fate.

12. Adjacent to its sister restaurant, this South Side neighborhood market and cafe with tin ceiling pays homage to the previous tenant, from its Chinese pagoda sign to the plates.

× Expand 13. Patrons fork-deep in Cajun catfish and sweet cornbread can spot an old film projector in this soulful seafood shrine named after a Jackson Ward native turned Harlem restaurateur. With multiple locations throughout Virginia, it calls the capital city home. (Photo by Jay Paul)

5 Selfie-worthy Bathrooms

14. Classic black-and-white tile and an illuminating copper-ringed mirror? Timeless.

15. Reverse the angle on your camera to take a shot with the Day of the Dead-inspired murals looming behind you.

16. If you're a “good kid,” you can share the spotlight with country music’s beloved “Backwoods Barbie” at this sweet spot.

17. Channel tropical tiki vibes via a cocktail, then embrace the “On Holiday” ethos for the ’gram and snap one with wall-to-wall flamingos.

18. Ladies, take an “Inception”-style selfie in the mirror framed by a silhouette of a woman.

19. Walk by this window lined with Italian pastas, sodas and bottled waters, and you might think you’ve stopped in front of a classic New York City bodega or even stumbled onto a Fellini film set.

20. Being a vegetarian is certainly no sin, but if you feel the need to confess, you can whisper to the booth next to you through these vintage confessional screens repurposed as booth dividers.