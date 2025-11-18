Bird Is the Word

× 1 of 2 Expand Half-chicken with rice and beans, green salad, and spicy aji verde sauce at Frontier by Alamo (Photo by Fred Turko) × 2 of 2 Expand Rotisseries spinning at Frontier by Alamo (Photo by Fred Turko) Prev Next

When you think of a typical impulse purchase, your treat of choice may be a Toblerone chocolate bar or a matcha latte. But my version of a last-minute splurge comes in the form of a whole chicken, trussed with string, packed in a warm plastic dome and boasting a zesty seasoned skin. I’ve sat in my car solo in Zen-like silence while I pluck a drumstick and enjoy that first lip-glistening bite more times than I’d like to admit. And while that probably qualifies me for a form of dietary intervention, it definitely gives me the necessary credentials to share a list of the best ’tissies in Richmond, whether you see them as a personal purchase or you plan to share.

Stella’s Grocery

Shoppers place phone orders all day long to claim these beloved, limited-supply, feta-brined beauties, available at the Malvern Gardens, Scott’s Addition and Westover Hills locations starting in the early afternoon (not that I’m scoping out the hot case or anything). The salty feta brine, which the Greek empire of grocery stores and restaurants surely sees a never-ending stream of, acts as tenderizer and seasoning, giving the chicken a boost of subtle acidity that harmonizes with notes of lemon and rosemary.

Frontier by Alamo

Frontier frontman Chris Davis, also the pitmaster behind Alamo BBQ, knows how to stoke a fire. At Frontier, Davis practices what he calls “primal cooking,” relying on a 100% live hardwood fire, which creates a distinct scent of woodsmoke that permeates the bird. The rotating rotisserie cooker fulfills its mission, delivering a chicken with seriously crispy skin. Available for lunch or dinner, each hefty half-chicken comes with rice and beans, a small green salad, and spicy aji verde sauce (go ahead and ask for extra).

Canastas Chicken

Known for its Peruvian pollo a la brasa, Canastas roasts a coal-fired bird that’s never dry with a lip-smacking mix of spices, soy sauce and lime juice. The eatery’s chicken is available by the quarter, half or whole, and as a family-style meal with four large sides — make sure one of them is the impossibly fluffy green rice. Leaning into its roots, the menu from multilocation Canastas boasts additional Peruvian specialties including lomo saltado, anticuchos (skewers) and ceviche.

ZZQ

With a crackling skin like burnished bronze, the half chicken at ZZQ is crusted with black pepper and sea salt and smoked to perfection, rendering the golden-brown birds crispy on the outside and delicately tender within. Each one is spatchcocked before being cooked low and slow in the smoker, resulting in succulent, juicy meat that falls right off the bone. It’s technically not a true rotisserie chicken, but ZZQ’s bird is still very much worthy of attention.

Yellow Umbrella Provisions

Available exclusively at its flagship store on Patterson Avenue, Yellow Umbrella’s brined, garlic-scented birds fly out of the hot case on a daily basis. Pair your rotisserie chicken with one of Yellow Umbrella’s homemade sauces, such as the chimichurri, and a side of roasted potatoes for a quick dinner. You can also find prepicked smoked chicken in the cold case — try it the next time you want to level up chicken salad or a barbecue chicken sandwich with minimal effort.

Chicken Fiesta

The hypnotizing sight of rotisserie chickens over a glowing coal fire greets you at each of Chicken Fiesta’s seven area locations, giving you a glimpse of the fresh, delicious bird you’re about to enjoy. Served with a power duo of aji amarillo and aji verde sauces, these shining wonders are available by the quarter, half or whole. If picking meat off the bone isn’t your thing, you can consume your chicken in a taco or a chalupa salad.

Taqueria Panchito

A superbly solid option for a coal-fired rotisserie chicken, Taqueria Panchito offers a quarter, half or whole chicken meal that arrives with rice and beans. The real move at this family-led Midlothian Turnpike establishment is to get the pollo al carbón in a taco with onion, cilantro and a dash of hot sauce.

Libbie Market

Owner Sam Dortch says to plan on shopping around 10 a.m. or later for one of Libbie Market’s coveted rotisserie chickens. The small grocery store offers two: a standard chicken and a Bell & Evans all-natural chicken, both of which are dusted with a secret blend of spices before taking a spin on the rotisserie. If you miss a fresh bird, you can usually score them the next day in the deli case.

Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinners

You’ve got two options for reheating leftover rotisserie chicken, should you choose to do so: If you have the time, heat it slowly in an oven-safe dish with a half-cup of water in a 350-degree oven for about 20 minutes until it’s heated through. Or, if you’re in a rush, pop it in the microwave on a heat-safe plate under a damp paper towel and heat in 30-second increments until fully warmed.