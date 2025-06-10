In the Bag

× Expand Photo illustration by Ryan Rich

Whether you’re rock-hopping at the river or hanging poolside with the crew, there’s no doubt that snacks are as essential as sunscreen. Perfectly portable, easy to find and seriously local, these are our top picks for munching on the go this season.

Expand Photo courtesy Keya’s Snacks

1. Black Salt Potato Chips

Keya’s Snacks

I was hooked on the Bombay Spice Potato Chips from Mumbai, India, native and Richmond resident Keya Wingfield’s namesake snack biz, but her bright pink-bagged Black Salt has me in a chokehold. A flavor bomb of smoky, earthy, umami notes, consider them an amped-up alternative to salt and vinegar.

2. Maracuya Seltzer

Hike Hopped Seltzer

After abstaining from booze, Hike founder Ryan Coleman created a crispy line of seltzers that serve as a local sub-in for big-brand bubbles. Spiked with citra hops, the tropical maracuya — aka passion fruit — is a tart summer sipper.

3. Hulk Smash Juice

The Beet Box

Bringing on the greens, the Hulk Smash is a refreshing addition to the local beverage lineup. Grab a bottle of the cold-pressed juice with kale, pineapple, lime, cucumber and Gala apple at either the Cary Street or Jefferson Avenue locations.

Expand Photo courtesy Little House Green Grocery

4. Chicken Salad

Little House Green Grocery

Chunks of chicken are tossed in Duke’s mayo, then mixed with celery, red onion, Dijon and other accents. Rice vinegar and roasted garlic lend a zip of acid and creamy sweetness. Pro tip: Use the Black Salt chips as a vessel.

5. Latte Bars

Yellow Umbrella Provisions

If you dug chewy granola bars as a kid, say hello to the adult version. Made with minimal, organic ingredients, these espresso-tinged treats were inspired by an employee’s travels to Sweden and exude just-sweet-enough energy.

6. Oatmeal Cream Pie

OMG OCPS

These house-baked oatmeal cookies are filled with a fluffy schmear of cream cheese frosting, rather than marshmallow, and come in seasonal flavors including peach pie. Best part: They taste even better chilled, which is how you’ll find them sold at local markets.

Expand Photo courtesy Smoke in Chimneys

7. Smoked Rainbow Trout Fillets

Smoke in Chimneys

Protein heads, this one’s for you. The Virginia-based rainbow trout purveyor smokes its freshwater-raised fish and packages fillets for on-the-go eating. Enjoy straight up or load onto crackers.