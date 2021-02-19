Richmond Famous

This piece has been updated since it first appeared in print.

Image courtesy Kitchen & Craft

Tim Bereika

Image courtesy Kitchen & Craft

You can take the chef out of the kitchen, but you can’t take the kitchen out of the chef. Such is the case for Tim Bereika, former chef of Secco Wine Bar and The Urban Tavern. Currently a web designer and developer by day, Bereika spends his weekends and evenings producing instructional cooking videos for his YouTube channel, Kitchen & Craft, which has over 69,000 subscribers.

“When I left cooking, the videos turned into a way for me to stay in touch with it,” says Bereika. His videos, while sophisticated enough for professional chefs to appreciate, are ideal for budding home cooks who want to up their game.

Bereika’s smooth voice and mellow mannerisms complement the relaxed vibe of home cooking, and his videos have been viewed across the globe, with some, like a post for Italian bombolini with vanilla pastry cream, boasting over a million views. A few of Bereika’s favorite videos include pozole verde, tortellini en brodo and Italian focaccia — the same recipe Bereika developed while helming the kitchen at Secco.

Photo by Michelle Chu courtesy Eating Bird Food

Brittany Mullins

Image courtesy Eating Bird Food

Holistic nutritionist Brittany Mullins has been sharing healthy, approachable recipes on her blog, Eating Bird Food, for more than a decade. Whether creating original recipes from scratch or revamping the American comfort classics she grew up with, Mullins keeps the focus on whole foods without labels. “I try to keep it really easy for people,” says Mullins, who develops and tests recipes in her home kitchen.

Officially launched in 2008, Eating Bird Food is a trove of wholesome recipes, from nourishing breakfasts to favorites such as the roasted sweet potato and garlic and kale salads that Mullins says were inspired by the salad bar at Whole Foods. The desserts tab is a bookmark-worthy tour of sweet treats, including tons of low-sugar, gluten-free and vegan options.

After 12 years of blogging, Mullins recognized the growing trend toward video, and says her YouTube channel is her way of connecting with a video-hungry audience.

Photo by Tim Reid courtesy Daphne Maxwell Reid

Daphne Maxwell Reid

Image courtesy Daphne Maxwell Reid

Actress Daphne Maxwell Reid, best known for her portrayal of Aunt Vivian (the second Aunt Viv) on the series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” dreamily recalls her mother Rosalee’s fluffy Belgian waffles, a recipe found in the pages of her self-published cookbook, “Grace, Soul & Motherwit.”

A kind of mini-memoir, “Grace, Soul & Motherwit” combines recipes with photos and anecdotes from Reid’s life, ranging from her childhood in New York through her acting career and world travels. It’s the kind of cookbook that feels like a collection of family recipes, dog-eared and food-stained from years of adoring use. Reid also includes advice on outfitting a kitchen, with recommendations on essential equipment, such as her two favorites — a sharp knife and a potato masher.

“What I like to do most with food is share it,” Reid says. “It’s a process of showing people you love them.” Her recipes are full of love and humor, like King Tim’s King Crablegs, a recipe in which drinking beer is as important as cooking with it. Its lighthearted and instructional approach makes “Grace, Soul & Motherwit” a cookbook with wide appeal. “People who have never cooked before can start here,” Reid says.

Photo courtesy Plant-Based Gabriel

Gabriel Miller

Image courtesy Callisto Media Inc.

Once a starting football player at the University of Nebraska, Gabriel Miller now runs the blog and Instagram account “Plant Based Gabriel.” His transformation from gridiron-focused athlete to wellness guru came after Miller suffered a career-ending back injury that left him unable to exercise and, in turn, gaining weight. After trying a plethora of protein-rich diets, Miller eventually began exploring a vegan lifestyle, dropping over 100 pounds in two years and regaining his physical health.

Now, with over 22,000 followers on Instagram and more than 32,000 YouTube subscribers, Miller flashes his signature toothy grin for the camera while sharing vegan recipes and gardening tips from his home kitchen and urban garden.

In 2019, Miller released a cookbook, “The Plant-Based Diet for Beginners,” a primer for anyone who wants to fully embrace a vegan lifestyle. “These recipes are a gateway to changing your entire life,” Miller says. Recipes such as a Sunday slow roast and lentil loaf with balsamic glaze are intended to provide nourishment and embrace whole foods in a simple, straightforward way.

Photo by Evi Ebeler courtesy Sara McGlothlin

Sara McGlothlin

Image courtesy Sara McGlothlin

Growing up, spending time in the kitchen with her mom was one of Richmond native Sara McGlothlin’s favorite experiences. But in her mid-20s, the holistic nutritionist realized that the recipes she loved weren’t contributing to lasting health. “I had to revamp the way I approached cooking and baking,” McGlothlin says.

McGlothlin, proprietor of Gratisfied, a local health-food company that sells the signature “Empower Bar,” continued sharing her blood-sugar-balancing recipes on her blog, and eventually she was approached by a publisher.

Released in 2019, “Gluten-Free Vegan Baking for Every Occasion” homes in on high-quality protein and healthy fat while decreasing sugar and net carbs, using substitutes including coconut sugar and monk fruit. McGlothlin’s almond-butter chocolate bars are blondie-esque treats that rely on pumpkin puree to create a craveable gooeyness while contributing plant-based nutrition.

McGlothin is currently working on a second book, one that gives her space to share more of her story and experiences working as a health coach.