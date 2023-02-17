Consuming Passion

× Expand (Foreground) USBG Richmond Chapter President Beth Dixon and Vice President Nathan Acevedo; (back from left) Sophia Kim, secretary; Andrew Rhea, treasurer (with Bruce the dog); and directors Marcelo Lopez, Jas Singh and Sophie McGale (Photo by Jay Paul)

Everyone has felt the draw to join a club or professional organization at some point in life, whether in high school to beef up that transcript, or in college to network for future jobs. Easing into adulthood, we often stop exploring experiences outside the daily routine as we fall into the everyday hum of life.

But when there are whispers of a pizza party meets “Drunk History” episode that dives into the origins of limoncello, or a mushroom foraging event with whiskey at the forefront, joining a club becomes intriguing. Add in that this group is helmed by a crew of local bartenders — natural conversationalists with an encyclopedia of boozy recipes — and embracing an extracurricular activity may seem downright enticing.

Part networking opportunity, part educational outlet, part reason to drink with industry pals, the Richmond chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild just may be one of the coolest community organizations in the city. Once a month, a group of 50 bartenders, along with a few enthusiasts (more on them later) and hospitality industry pros, gather for chapter meetings. They talk about trends and try new spirits. They vent, they laugh, they learn. They feel heard. They give back.

“We get rowdy, and we have fun, and we raise funds, too — classic bartender,” says chapter president Beth Dixon, an industry veteran who has worked at Can Can Brasserie, Pasture, Heritage, Perch and L’Opossum and now operates a beverage consulting business, Salt & Acid.

A member since the chapter’s inauguration, Dixon has witnessed the growth of the club from scrappy and slightly grassroots to a more mature version with logistical additions such as membership surveys, a board of directors and outings listed on EventBrite.

Launched in 2017, the Richmond chapter — the only one in the state — has flourished in recent years, experiencing a serious uptick in membership and reigniting a passion for the craft after a pandemic pause. In 2022, the Richmond chapter was awarded the Best Small Chapter in the Country at the USBG national conference.

“People do take it very seriously,” Dixon says. “Everyone is there because they want to be a part of the community and they want to learn.”

USBG’s origins extend back to 1948 in California, evolving from a trade organization to a member-led nonprofit with members spanning 50 cities from Tucson to Tampa. An unofficial union of sorts, the group provides a chance for bartenders and hospitality professionals to mingle, gain knowledge and build community. USBG hosts global bartending competitions annually, recognizes industry leaders and allows cocktail nerds to feel at home.

Everyone is there because they want to be a part of the community and they want to learn. —Beth Dixon, USBG Richmond chapter president

Nathan Acevedo, a bartender at EAT Restaurant Partners’ Lucky AF and chapter vice president, first learned about the group during a whiskey tasting dinner at Pinky’s restaurant. He was immediately intrigued by its education aspect.

“I said, ‘That’s cool — what is that?’ ” Acevedo recalls with a chuckle.

Within weeks he had joined the local chapter and was co-sponsored to attend the USBG regional competition in Pittsburgh. Months later he found himself on his way to the national conference in New York with Dixon, fellow EAT Restaurant Partners bartender Savannah Duncan, former Longoven bartender Sophia Kim, and Brandon Peck of The Jasper and The Emerald Lounge.

“I met just as many people in the past year as I met in the last eight I’ve been here,” Acevedo says.

“Taking that first step and being willing to step out and do something means you’re also meeting people who are doing that themselves,” he adds. “It’s been so cool just meeting other people who help make the city run, voices from all over and across the country. We’re all in the same community.”

Although the majority of USBG members spend their days and nights behind the bar, the group is also open to the public. Associate memberships are available for sales reps, media or those in beverage distribution, while hobbyists and individuals who play well with imbibers, dubbed enthusiasts in guild speak, can also join.

“We need enthusiasts because that’s literally how we have a job,” Dixon explains. “What I learned at the leadership conference this year is that a lot of other chapters have enthusiasts on their board because they bring in a different skillset to [help] run a nonprofit organization.”

A pharmacy director by day, Debra Anderson — who also happens to call USBG board member Cody Dunavan her husband — enjoys a fine cocktail at night. She joined the Richmond chapter last year as an enthusiast.

“I just kept going [to guild meetings] and kept getting interested and asking questions — it finally made sense for me to join as an enthusiast,” she says. “It makes it a bit more accessible to people who aren’t doing this as a job. You can be involved and have this be a hobby.”

Past meetings have included a screenprinting event sponsored by Hendrick’s Gin with the help of Richmond’s Studio Two Three, a sake class and light lunch at Longoven, and a rum-forward hang session at The Jungle Room. In January 2023, the chapter worked with spirit-free bottle shop Point 5 to focus on nonalcoholic sips featuring SeedLip. Upcoming plans include a partnership with Jackie Summers, the first Black distiller in the U.S. to receive a license to make liquor, for an event with his Sorel liqueur.

While fun and education are the focus of USBG, so is giving back. During Campari’s Day of Service, members volunteered at the Richmond SPCA, and a Spring Fling event showcased and raised funds for Safe Bars, a Richmond-based organization that trains staff to address sexual aggression, harassment and assault in places where alcohol is served.

“Another part of community organizing is letting us as the community do good for others,” Dixon says. “It’s an opportunity for those in the restaurant community who may not have a lot of time and funds but can volunteer.”

Much as the chapter has grown, so has Dixon — 2023 marks her last year with the organization. A list wizard with a knack for management, she shares that when she settled into her role, she had an agenda in mind.

“I want to pass this on to the next generation of bartenders and want it to keep going and want them to know they have something to gain,” she says. “It’s about passing that torch and finding new talent that wants to do this and keeping the profession alive and keeping the pride in it.”

As vice president, Acevedo has a wealth of ideas for the future of USBG, noting plans for an industry art show — a reflection of his own passion for photography — and a recent membership survey to gain feedback on everything from potential programming to favorite watering holes.

“How can we better speak to the industry?” he asks. “By default, everyone coming in is vastly different, but we share this thread of enjoying our work and learning about that work and tasting awesome drinks. Once you’re there, the programming takes over and helps create excitement, and socially people are talking about things and meeting others and expanding on that. You feel good about it.”

To join the Richmond chapter of USBG, visit linktr.ee/usbgrva. Hospitality membership is $125 per year; associate and enthusiast memberships are $150 per year.