Quick Take: Westwood Fountain

Walk into Westwood Fountain on a Sunday around noon, and you’ll find a bustling scene — loud chatter from tables made up of guests young and old being served by a busy and friendly staff, with the aroma of pancakes, bacon and grilled cheese wafting in the air. The space is casual and bright, with a welcoming mix of seating options, spanning from counter seats to tables and booths. Open since 1998, this dependable diner tucked into the back of Westwood Pharmacy is a true Richmond experience.

Only open for breakfast and lunch, Westwood is far from being the hippest or newest spot in town, but it also doesn’t try to be. Owned by Faissal Aridi, this gem at 5823 Patterson Ave. in the Near West End is a cozy gathering place that regulars build into their routines, perhaps in part because of its ample parking — a rarity — and its accessibility from various parts of town, but more likely than not, the consistent, affordable food is the real draw.

× Expand Bob’s Favorite Chicken Salad Sandwich

The breakfast items are nostalgia-inducing, with offerings like sausage and gravy over biscuits and eggs in a nest under “Westwood Favorites” on the menu, or a side of fried apples.

My go-to lunch order is Bob’s Favorite Chicken Salad Sandwich on wheat toast. I consider Westwood’s classic creamy chicken salad the best in town, and the simple sandwich with bacon, lettuce, provolone cheese and tomato is sheer comfort. A side of chips is perfectly suitable, but upgrade to French fries or onion rings to take it up a notch.

It’s easy to drive by Westwood Pharmacy and forget there’s a restaurant inside, but now that you’ve been reminded, don’t take this charming eatery for granted.