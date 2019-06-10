Quick Take: Hot Chick

× Expand Hot Chick's Chick-arrons (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Hot Chick, one of the latest offerings from EAT Restaurant Partners, the group behind 11 area restaurants including Wong Gonzalez and Boulevard Burger & Brew, specializes in Nashville fried chicken at their 7 N. 17th St. outpost. As with any preparation, there are multiple variations and even arguments over what is and what isn’t “Nashville hot.” Here, it means the chicken is fried and then dipped in a spiced oil before being sprinkled with more spice.

Does it work? Absolutely. Unlike most fried chicken that’s labeled spicy, the heat permeates deep into the meat. It’s not overwhelmingly hot, but it definitely catches your attention. The menu plays heavy to sandwiches, with options ranging from a Nashville hot to a sweet and zesty Asian-inspired take. The sandwiches taste great but suffer the same flaw: The honey and hot sauce drizzles lead to a soggy bun that disintegrates within a couple of bites. Save yourself the soiled shirt and opt for a knife and fork.

Eating in the restaurant is a little raucous and noisy, often with a wait for a table. Fortunately, they use locally owned delivery service Chop Chop, so delivery is a snap, and the fried chicken travels well, arriving crisp and hot.

Do spring for the premium sides. Their waffle fries are fine, but the sharp cheddar of the mac and cheese and the sticky Asian Brussels sprouts are more inspired choices.

Chick-arrons, crispy fried chicken skins, are also on the menu, but alas, each time I visited, they were out. Not sure if they’re that good and run out fast or if they’re just taunting me. I suppose I’ll have to keep going back to find out.