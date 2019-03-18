Quick Take: Pig and Brew

× Expand Photo courtesy Pig and Brew LLC

Nestled in Manchester at 1313 Hull St., Pig and Brew is a partnership between Lamarr Johnson and his godfather, Lamont Hawkins, also of Inner City Blues. The restaurant aims to satisfy with slow-cooked goodness and a full bar.

The Food

Hawkins does right by his greens. The dark green ribbons, simmered with smoked turkey legs and served in a pot likker, are a standout. Although the mac and cheese embodies creamy comfort, the sauce is a little thin, while the palate-cleansing slaw packs the crunch you need, and crave, between bites of ‘cue.

Hawkins’ brisket, a 10-hour smoked labor of love, is dense and spicy, served with a sweet and tangy ketchup-based sauce. But it’s a bit dry, and I’d opt for their pork barbecue instead — perfectly shredded meat doused in a vinegar-based sauce that exudes tang and a subtle spice.

During my second visit, I scored the bologna burger — a thick cut, pan-seared slice, topped with grilled onions and splashed with yellow mustard on a bun. Order this to revisit your Southern youth or for a taste of the South you didn’t know existed.

The Cocktails

With names like OMG Margarita and Night on Hull, you'd expect the cocktails to pack a sweet punch, which they do, but the Dead Pig, garnished with a bacon strip and an orange slice, was too boozy for my taste. While the beer list is mostly domestic, plans to add craft brews and even the restaurant’s own flagship beer are on the horizon.