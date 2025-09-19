Remember That Place?

Hot and new can steal the spotlight, but what about longstanding local favorites? Each month, we’ll visit a Richmond-area restaurant that has been in business 15 years or longer.

Joe and Jessica Conigliaro of Sergio's Italian Restaurant

The Conigliaros' mozzarella sticks are distributed to 37 states by their company Joey D's Frozen Foods.

After emigrating to Richmond from Italy in 1991, Joe Conigliaro introduced Sergio’s at 4824 Market Square Lane. Leaning on his Sicilian roots and family recipes, the generational pizza joint tucked in the Brandermill Shopping Center has been serving up authentic Italian American fare ever since.

Today, Joe’s daughter, Jessica Conigliaro, 27, is the general manager. Reflecting on a legacy older than she is, she says, “It’s especially heartwarming to see families spanning three generations still making Sergio’s a part of their lives.”

Her favorite family recipe on the menu is tortellini Milano — cheese-filled pasta pillows served in a rich, creamy sauce paired with savory sausage, mushrooms and red peppers; she just calls it “comfort in a bowl.”

While their tried-and-true dishes include fresh pappardelle and rigatoni a la vodka, along with classics such as meatballs, antipasti and subs, most notable is their pizza. Sergio’s offers pies in nearly every style, shape and size. Find classic hand-tossed New York-style options, crispy Grandma-style baked in a pan, and decadent Detroit-style pizza dolloped with ricotta, meatballs and more.

“[Sergio’s was] the first to introduce Detroit-style pizza to the Richmond area,” Jessica says, noting that her father is driven to set trends and explore the art of pizza.

In 2023, the Conigliaros debuted Joey D’s Frozen Foods. They now distribute their products — including their hand-breaded mozzarella logs that were a huge restaurant hit — to 37 states.