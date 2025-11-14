Remember That Place?

Hot and new can steal the spotlight, but what about longstanding local favorites? Each month, we’ll visit a Richmond-area restaurant that has been in business 15 years or longer.

Somehow both unassuming and massive, Mekong (6004 W. Broad St.) has earned a special place in the hearts of locals, attracted beer enthusiasts and solidified its spot as a reliable source of fresh, fermented Southeast Asian flavors, as well as large gatherings.

A family affair, Mekong is now three decades old. Its owner, An Bui, left Vietnam in 1984 with his brothers, Liem and Chung, and came to Richmond in 1986. “We were the ‘Vietnamese Boat People’ of the ’80s,” Bui says, referring to the surge of refugees seeking asylum at the time.

In 1995, the brothers introduced Mekong with Liem’s wife, chef Truyen Tran. A decade later, Bui’s sister, Trang Bui, took over in the kitchen, and Chung moved to Sandusky, Ohio, to open a second Mekong location.

“I met some [customers] as babies, and now they bring their own kids to continue a family tradition,” Bui says with his hand over his heart.

While dishes such as pho and crispy pork rolls are menu mainstays, drinks have always been a crucial part of Mekong’s foundation. The extensive bar program boasts dozens of top-shelf whiskeys and over 60 craft pours.

In 2014, Bui introduced The Answer Brewpub next door to Mekong, showcasing signature beers and food from his niece, Thuy Bui. Enter Nhẹ (4.5% ABV), a Vietnamese-style lager that pairs perfectly with Dau Hu Xao Lan, crispy tofu sauteed with white onions and delectable golden curry sauce, then sprinkled with crushed peanuts. Top it with spicy chile sauce and take a soothing sip of Nhẹ to toast 30 flavorful years of Mekong.