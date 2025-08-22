Remember That Place?

Hot and new can steal the spotlight, but what about longstanding local favorites? Each month, we’ll visit a Richmond-area restaurant that has been in business 15 years or longer.

Upon entering Jerusalem Market & Deli, customers are greeted by a cheerful display of international flags. Though the family-owned grocer is located at 7226 Hull Street Road in South Side Richmond, a panoramic banner featuring the venture’s namesake city proclaims, “You are in Jerusalem.”

Bilal Khatab started the business in 2006 with his brother, Abed, after immigrating from Al Jib, a village in the West Bank area of Palestine. His sons, Majd, Qusai and Mustafa, also work in the family business. For nearly two decades, they have managed the vibrant hub of global cuisine and community connection. The market specializes in Middle Eastern and North African groceries, providing authentic products and beloved brands.

“We started slow, and now we’ve expanded almost 300%,” Khatab explains, his eyes lighting up as he walks through the aisles.

At the heart of the store is a hot deli counter specializing in classic Middle Eastern staples including housemade falafel, juicy fried chicken, hefty gyros, refreshing mezze and more. Khatab says a family favorite is the grilled lamb chop with rice. Open daily, the deli offers dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering.

The shop also sells staples like extra-virgin olive oil, features a halal butcher counter, and has a frozen food and refrigerated case that could be a portal to any dock on the Mediterranean. “We’re a family store,” Khatab emphasizes. “Anybody can come here — everybody.”