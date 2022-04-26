The Bee’s Knees

The following is an online extra from our May 2022 issue.

× Expand Photo by Stephanie Ganz

Bee Gold

By Beth Dixon, Salt & Acid

While some bemoan the perfumy aroma of lavender in culinary applications, bar consultant Beth Dixon of Salt & Acid says it’s an ingredient she adores. “It's relaxing, makes you smell nice, and it tastes wonderful,” she says. For her garden-to-glass cocktail classes at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden this June, Dixon harnesses floral flavors in three different cocktails. For Bee Gold, a drink inspired by New York cocktail bar Milk & Honey’s Gold Rush, she swaps honey for a honey-lavender syrup that is equally welcome in a nonalcoholic concoction.

2 ounces Four Roses bourbon

3/4 ounce honey-lavender syrup (recipe below)

3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

Fresh lavender sprig for garnish

Add all ingredients to a shaker tin, then add ice and shake for around 20 seconds. Strain into an Old Fashioned glass with ice and garnish with a sprig of fresh lavender. Enjoy!

To make the honey-lavender syrup:

1 cup honey

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon dried lavender buds

Add all ingredients to a small saucepan over medium heat and simmer until honey is dissolved in the water. Remove from heat and let the lavender buds steep for 20 minutes before straining. Store in a food-safe jar in the fridge for up to two weeks.

