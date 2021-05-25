Take Your Pickle

The following is an online extra from our June 2021 issue.

Quickles

By Mike Ledesma, chef-owner of Perch and Instabowl

Mike Ledesma, chef-owner of Perch and Instabowl (Photo by Sarah Der)

The menus at chef-owner Mike Ledesma’s Perch and Instabowl are dotted with cucumbers, whether in the tuna poke or the Korean-inspired Seoul to Seoul rice bowl, where they add a fresh reprieve to gochujang’s smoldering heat. “It’s a great base for cocktails and easily takes on flavorings to brighten up any entree,” Ledesma says. His recipe for quickles — quick pickled cucumbers and onions — calls for an abundance of the summer bumper crop, and it can be used on anything from sandwiches to libations.

1-2 cucumbers (depending on size), deseeded, cut in half-moons

1 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1 sprig thyme

1 teaspoon peppercorns

1 garlic clove (crushed)

1 shallot, diced

Bring vinegar and sugar to a boil. Add liquid to cucumbers and seasonings, and allow to cool to room temperature. Place in the refrigerator to cool for an additional 30 minutes.

This recipe has many variations, including substituting agave for sugar or adding any combination of Szechuan peppercorns, juniper berries, beets, jalapenos, citrus or fresh herbs.

The finished quick pickles will last for a few weeks in the refrigerator.