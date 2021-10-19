Sweet Thing

The following is an online extra from our November 2021 issue.

× Expand The cookie case at La Sabrosita Bakery (Photo by Jay Paul)

La Sabrosita Polvorones

By Argentina Ortega of La Sabrosita Bakery

This is a traditional Mexican cookie that’s crumbly, melts in your mouth and is great for dunking in coffee or tea.

1 pound sugar

1 pound flour

1 1/2 ounces baking powder

5 1/2 ounces margarine

12 ounces shortening

2 eggs

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

Set oven to 300. Mix the margarine and shortening, then add the eggs and vanilla and mix again. Next, add the flour, sugar and baking powder and mix once more.

Shape the dough into a log and cut hockey puck-sized sections, placing them on a nonstick cookie sheet with some space between. Bake for 40 minutes.

Yields about 12 cookies. Note: If you'd like colorful cookies, after combining all the ingredients together, mix in a few drops of red or yellow food coloring.