Sweet, Tart

The following is an online extra from our January 2022 issue.

× Expand Photo courtesy Ingrid Schatz

Lemon-Elderflower Thumbprint Cookies

By Ingrid Schatz, owner of Axelsdotter bakery

Ingrid Schatz of Axelsdotter bakery calls citrus zest her “secret ingredient.” For her lemon-elderflower thumbprint cookies, Schatz uses both the zest and the juice to bring big lemony flavor to the floral curd. Her recipe produces a little extra curd, which should absolutely be used to top biscuits and ice cream, or tucked inside crepes for a special treat.

Makes 16 cookies, plus extra lemon curd

Lemon Elderflower Curd

1/3 cup lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1/2 cup sugar

3 eggs

2 tablespoons elderflower cordial

6 tablespoons butter

Mix together the lemon juice, zest, sugar and eggs in a small saucepan. Whisking constantly over low to medium heat, cook the mixture until it thickens and the first bubble forms. Remove from heat and whisk in the butter and elderflower cordial. I like to use an immersion blender at this point to ensure the curd is as smooth as possible. Once the butter is incorporated, transfer to a container and cover with plastic wrap in contact with the surface. Chill for one hour before use.

Buttery Thumbprint Cookie

15 tablespoons butter, soft

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1/3 cup potato starch

1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

Pinch salt

Preheat oven to 350. In a stand mixer, combine all the ingredients until a smooth dough forms. Transfer the dough to a clean workspace and roll it into a log about 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Cut into 16 equal portions. Roll each portion into a ball and press onto a lined cookie sheet with the palm of your hand. Make an indentation in the center of the cookie with your thumb or with the back of a teaspoon measure to ensure even sizing throughout. Gently spoon or pipe the lemon elderflower curd into the indentation in each cookie. Bake 12-14 minutes or until the edges have barely started to turn golden. Store covered and eat within three days.