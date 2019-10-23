Stew for the Soul

The following is an online extra from our November 2019 issue, heading to newsstands soon.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Oyster Stew

By Greg Haley, executive chef of Amuse Restaurant inside the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 shallots, minced

2 stalks celery, finely diced

3-4 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

3-4 dashes of Tabasco

3 cups heavy cream

3 cups whole milk

3 tablespoons butter

1 pint shucked oysters, strained and oyster liquor reserved

1 bunch chopped flat-leaf parsley

Salt and pepper

Optional garnish: sherry and paprika, to taste

Melt butter in a small pot and saute garlic, shallots and celery for two to three minutes until translucent. Add cream, milk and oyster liquor; bring to a boil; and then reduce to low heat and simmer for a few minutes while adding Worcestershire, Tabasco, and a little salt and pepper. Next, turn off the heat, add the oysters, and let sit for a couple minutes. Using a slotted spoon, pull oysters out of liquid and divide evenly into bowls. Bring liquid back to a boil, then ladle on top of oysters. Garnish with chopped parsley and fresh ground pepper. Finish the stew with a splash of sherry and a pinch of paprika.