Stew for the Soul

The following is an online extra from our November 2019 issue, heading to newsstands soon.
Photo via Getty Images
Oyster Stew
By Greg Haley, executive chef of Amuse Restaurant inside the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 shallots, minced
2 stalks celery, finely diced
3-4 dashes of Worcestershire sauce
3-4 dashes of Tabasco
3 cups heavy cream
3 cups whole milk
3 tablespoons butter
1 pint shucked oysters, strained and oyster liquor reserved
1 bunch chopped flat-leaf parsley
Salt and pepper
Optional garnish: sherry and paprika, to taste
Melt butter in a small pot and saute garlic, shallots and celery for two to three minutes until translucent. Add cream, milk and oyster liquor; bring to a boil; and then reduce to low heat and simmer for a few minutes while adding Worcestershire, Tabasco, and a little salt and pepper. Next, turn off the heat, add the oysters, and let sit for a couple minutes. Using a slotted spoon, pull oysters out of liquid and divide evenly into bowls. Bring liquid back to a boil, then ladle on top of oysters. Garnish with chopped parsley and fresh ground pepper. Finish the stew with a splash of sherry and a pinch of paprika.