Soak It In

The following is an online extra from our June 2020 issue.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Two-Day Marinade

By Adam Musselman, Cardinal State Butchers

Cardinal State Butchers co-owner Adam Musselman says to start early, soaking meat in a marinade for a solid 48 hours before firing up the grill, and, he adds, don’t forget the essential tools: “Buy a damn meat thermometer — it guarantees you’ll hit that perfect temp.”

3 whole dried ancho chiles, stems and seeds removed

2 guajillo chiles, stems and seeds removed

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon whole toasted cumin seed

1 tablespoon whole toasted coriander

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Put all ingredients except the apple cider vinegar and brown sugar into a small pot. Add water until barely covered. Bring to a boil, then lower to a simmer and let cook until everything is fall-apart tender. Puree the resulting mixture.

Add apple cider vinegar and brown sugar. Season with salt and pepper and let cool completely before you marinate. Marinate your meat of choice for at least 48 hours.

I like to reserve a little marinade to baste with once the meat is resting for some extra flavor. This works great for just about anything, but I especially love it on skirt steak, bavette, thin-sliced pork belly or Korean cut short ribs.