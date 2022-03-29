Simple, Savory, Versatile

The following is an online extra from our April 2022 issue.

× Expand Photo courtesy Erin Keene

Anchovy Breadcrumbs

By Erin Keene, owner of Second Bottle Wine & Snack Shop

“As long as there is a tin [of anchovies] around, I feel confident that a satisfying meal can be achieved,” says Erin Keene, owner of Second Bottle Wine & Snack Shop in Church Hill. “If I'm at the shop without access to a proper kitchen, I'll roll them up on a toothpick with olives and peppers,” she says. “If I'm home and too tired for creativity, I'll fold them onto a generously buttered slice of Sub Rosa sourdough.” Keene shares a recipe for versatile anchovy breadcrumbs with lemon and garlic, which she uses on everything from eggs to salads to pasta.

1/4 cup olive oil

1 jar Donostia anchovy filets

2 cups fresh bread crumbs (or panko)

2 garlic cloves, minced

Zest of one lemon

Salt and pepper

Heat the oil in a skillet. Add the anchovies and break down with a wooden spoon until they've dissolved. Add the breadcrumbs and season with salt and pepper. Toss. Add minced garlic and cook until breadcrumbs are golden brown. Remove from heat, toss in lemon zest. Keep refrigerated for up to one week.