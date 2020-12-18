The following is an online extra from our January 2021 issue.

Caper-studded Focaccia With Lemon Zest

By Lauren Vincelli, Richmond Moon Market and Mushroom Mania organizer

Event organizer and former Nota Bene chef Lauren Vincelli has always been drawn to the pungent flavors that capers bring to a dish. For this caper-studded focaccia, Vincelli says any size caper or even caper berries, the fully bloomed fruit of the caper bush, will work well. “Every time I make this, I marvel at the pockets of roasty, toasty, salty, crispy caper goodness tucked into every slice.”

Dough

2 cups lukewarm water

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

2 teaspoons sugar

3 cups King Arthur all-purpose flour, sifted, plus extra

1 tablespoon sea salt

Zest of one lemon

1/4 cup quality extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for the pan and finishing

Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon, for finishing

Nonpareil capers, rinsed, for finishing

Brine

1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt

1/3 cup lukewarm water

Directions

In a medium bowl, stir together the warm water, active dry yeast and sugar and set aside to bloom. In a large bowl, measure out and sift the flour. Add the bloomed yeast mixture to the flour and stir until it is just incorporated, then scrape the sides of the bowl clean and cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 20 minutes. The dough will be shaggy and soupy.

Add 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, sea salt and lemon zest. Mix at low speed (with dough hook or paddle attachment) for about 20 minutes or until salt and oil are incorporated well and the dough becomes a soft, smooth, shiny, stretchy ball. Add extra flour a little at a time if needed. Transfer the dough to a large, clean, oiled bowl and cover it with plastic wrap. Let the dough ferment at room temperature for about 10 hours or until it doubles in volume.

Spread about 2 tablespoons olive oil around the bottom and sides of 9-by-13-inch metal baking dish. Use a spatula or your hands to release the dough from the bowl and fold it onto itself gently twice, as you would fold a letter. Then place the dough gently in the pan. Pour about 1 tablespoon olive oil over the dough and spread it out with your hands, gently pressing or stretching the dough to the corners of the pan. Cover the pan with plastic wrap and let the dough rest for 20 minutes. Fold the dough onto itself again, coat again with olive oil and cover with plastic wrap to rest for 20 minutes. Repeat the process an optional third time.

Very gently remove the plastic wrap. Oil your hands with olive oil and press the pads of your three middle fingers into the dough to make uniform tracks in a grid-like pattern. Rinse some nonpareil capers in cool water and drain. Press a little sprinkle of capers into each dimple. Make a brine by stirring together salt and water until salt is dissolved. Gently spoon or brush the brine over the dough to fill the dimples. Raise dough in a warm place for about 35 minutes until the dough is nice and bubbly.

While the dough is proofing, preheat the oven to 450 F for at least 45 minutes. Make sure the oven is hot before you bake.

Sprinkle the dough with flaky salt and another drizzle of olive oil. Bake it for 25 to 35 minutes on the lower middle rack until the bottom is golden brown and crispy. Move the pan to the upper middle rack to bake for five to 10 minutes more until the top is golden brown and crispy. The bread should make a hollow thud sound when you tap the center.

Remove the focaccia from the oven and drizzle it with olive oil. Allow it to cool for five minutes, then turn the focaccia out of the pan with a metal spatula and transfer it to a cooling rack to cool completely. To store, wrap the cooled bread in plastic wrap. Toast before serving.