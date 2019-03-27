A Rabbit in Every Pot

The following is an online extra from our April 2019 issue, heading to newsstands soon.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Rabbit in Mustard Sauce

By David Crabtree-Logan, chef-owner at The Broken Tulip

Serves 4 (or 2 very hungry people).

1 large farmed rabbit, 1 1/2 to 2 kilograms, cut into 8 pieces

A knob of butter

4 shallots, peeled and sliced

1 onion peeled and diced

3 large cloves garlic, bashed a bit with the side of a knife

1 bouquet garni containing 2 bay leaves, a large sprig of thyme and some parsley stalks

1 glass of white wine

1/2 cup creme fraiche*

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard

1 pint chicken stock (homemade is best, but a decent organic carton brand will work. If it’s a choice between “stock cube” or water, use water)

Preheat your oven to 350. In a casserole large enough to comfortably hold all of the rabbit pieces, heat the butter until foaming, then brown the rabbit pieces over medium heat until nicely golden on all sides. Remove the meat from the pan and set aside. Reduce the heat slightly and add the shallots, onions, bouquet garni and garlic; sweat gently until soft but uncolored, about 20 minutes. Turn up the heat, add the wine and reduce until it is almost dry, then return the meat to the pan. Add the creme fraiche, mustards and stock and bring to a simmer.

Cover the casserole with a tight-fitting lid, and transfer to the oven. Cook for about 1 hour, until the rabbit is tender and the sauce has thickened somewhat. Taste for seasoning and add more mustard and salt if you feel it needs it. Serve with boiled potatoes or grits and a nice green salad the rabbit would have enjoyed.

*This term tends to indicate the more expensive type of sour cream in the store, but any cultured cream will work. To make your own “creme fraiche,” add 2 tablespoons of live yogurt or kefir to a cup of heavy cream and leave at room temperature for 24 to 48 hours until thick and tangy.