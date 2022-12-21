A Little Luck

The following is an online extra from our January 2023 issue.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

New Year’s Day Black-eyed Peas

By Leah Branch, The Roosevelt

While it makes an auspicious start to the new year, don’t discount this dish as a staple year-round. It’s smoky and comforting and incredibly cheap to make.

1 pound dried black-eyed peas, sorted and rinsed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, diced

4 stalks celery, diced

1 bulb garlic, halved

1 whole dried chile, such as ancho or pasilla

1 bay leaf

4 sprigs fresh thyme

1 smoked ham hock

2 quarts chicken stock

Salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes to taste

Soak sorted, rinsed beans overnight in a pot of cool water that covers them by 2 inches.

In a Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium heat. Saute onion and celery until translucent and fragrant, about five to 10 minutes. Add garlic, chile, bay leaf, thyme, ham hock and chicken stock. Drain and rinse the black-eyed peas and add them to the pot. Bring to a simmer and cook, uncovered, for about an hour or until the beans are tender. Discard the garlic, chile, bay leaf and ham hocks. Taste and season. Serve warm.