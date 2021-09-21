Foraged Treasures

David Dunlap of Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen shares a recipe for a wild mushroom tart

The following is an online extra from our October 2021 issue.

Chanterelle Mushroom Tart With Dried and Fresh Apricots, Fourme d’Ambert, Thyme

By David Dunlap, chef-owner of Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen

The woods around Richmond provide fertile ground for foraging wild mushrooms, and chef David Dunlap enjoys trekking out following a big rain to scour the ground for bright orange chanterelles. Thanks to their long growing season, Dunlap says he’s able to build a variety of dishes around them, including this flaky tart, which combines the foraged finds with dried and fresh apricots, thyme and a semihard French blue cheese.

1 sheet high-quality puff pastry

4 ounces fresh chantrelle mushrooms

3 ounces Fourme d'Ambert or your favorite bleu cheese

15 dried apricots

3 fresh apricots, each cut into 8 pieces

8 thyme sprigs, picked and chopped

Place puff pastry on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Arrange everything evenly on the puff pastry and bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Finish with thyme.

