Foraged Treasures

The following is an online extra from our October 2021 issue.
Photo courtesy Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
Chanterelle Mushroom Tart With Dried and Fresh Apricots, Fourme d’Ambert, Thyme
By David Dunlap, chef-owner of Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen
The woods around Richmond provide fertile ground for foraging wild mushrooms, and chef David Dunlap enjoys trekking out following a big rain to scour the ground for bright orange chanterelles. Thanks to their long growing season, Dunlap says he’s able to build a variety of dishes around them, including this flaky tart, which combines the foraged finds with dried and fresh apricots, thyme and a semihard French blue cheese.
1 sheet high-quality puff pastry
4 ounces fresh chantrelle mushrooms
3 ounces Fourme d'Ambert or your favorite bleu cheese
15 dried apricots
3 fresh apricots, each cut into 8 pieces
8 thyme sprigs, picked and chopped
Place puff pastry on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Arrange everything evenly on the puff pastry and bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Finish with thyme.