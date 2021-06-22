Meat a Peach

The following is an online extra from our July 2021 issue.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Savory Peaches and Grilled Pork Chops

By Mike Lindsey, chef-owner of Lillie Pearl

Growing up in eastern North Carolina, chef Mike Lindsey says peaches were his fruit of choice, and now his peach cobbler bread pudding has become the standout dessert on the menu at his Grace Street restaurant, Lillie Pearl. Though sweet peaches are always appreciated, Lindsey says he often cooks the stone fruit with savory dishes, such as grilled pork chops, which gives them a delightful tang.

4 bone-in pork chops, seasoned with salt and pepper

For the peach sauce

3 medium ripe peaches, peeled and cubed

2 tablespoons diced onions

2 tablespoons butter

1 garlic clove, minced

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Cook pork chops on a grill to desired internal temperature. While the chops are cooking, add butter and diced onions to a saucepan on medium heat. Saute onions until tender, add garlic and saute for one minute. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook until peaches are heated through. Place the grilled pork chop on a plate and cover with the savory peaches.