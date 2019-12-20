Made With Meraki

The following is an online extra from our January 2020 issue, heading to newsstands soon.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

From NPR:

meraki [may-rah-kee] (adjective)

This is a word that modern Greeks often use to describe doing something with soul, creativity or love — when you put "something of yourself" into what you're doing, whatever it may be. Meraki is often used to describe cooking or preparing a meal, but it can also mean arranging a room, choosing decorations or setting an elegant table.

Stella's Lentil Soup

By Stella Dikos, namesake of Stella's restaurant and grocery

1 cup olive oil

1 (12-ounce) bag of lentils

3 small sweet onions, chopped

6 cloves of garlic, sliced

10 bay leaves

3 cups tomato sauce

Salt and pepper

Rinse lentils. Add them to a stock pot, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Boil for one minute, then drain. Return lentils to the pot, cover with 12 cups of water, then add onions, bay leaves and oil. Simmer for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender and no longer crunchy. Add tomato sauce, salt and pepper, then simmer until thick. Remove bay leaves and serve.