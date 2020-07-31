A League of Their Own

Strawberry salad with pecans at Perk! (Photo by Justin Chesney)
From cold and composed to highlighting the bounty of local produce, salads are a blank canvas with endless possibilities. Chefs, farmers and restaurateurs share their secrets for celebrating salad in its many forms.
Crowning Jewels
Crunchy Town: Nuts make a salad worth eating, according to Perk! owner Christophile Konstas. “Nuts add crunch, savory oils, good fats and protein to a salad,” she says, suggesting salted pistachios.
Polenta Party: L’Opossum's David Shannon recommends polenta croutons, made from baked, cubed leftover polenta. Throw in cheese, herbs or ham with the prebaked polenta to bring in even more flavor.
Smoky and Salty: Personal chef Kate Stephenson of Kate Uncorked adds crunch and a hint of spice with pepitas that have been toasted in olive oil with a pinch of smoked paprika and salt.
Keep It Spicy
Spiced Vinaigrette
Chef and co-owner Josh Reed, Brewer’s Waffles (Editor's note: Reed's death was announced July 7, after this article appeared in print.)
3 cups apple cider vinegar
1 cup olive oil
1/4 teaspoon each of cinnamon, allspice, cloves
1 teaspoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Mix all ingredients but the oil in a bowl. Slowly stream in the oil, stirring constantly. Add salt and pepper to taste. Chill, and mix the dressing before serving.
Amy Hicks (Photo courtesy Amy's Garden)
Steer Clear of the Iceberg
Farmer Amy Hicks of Amy’s Garden adds zippy homemade chow-chow relish and a dollop of mayo to warm egg salad, serving it on a bed of salad mix.
For a no-fail bean salad, turn to Ellwood Thompson’s R&D Chef Rachel Best’s formula: protein-packed beans joined by sharp cheese, a pickled veggie, fresh herbs, a squeeze of lemon juice and olive oil.
True-Asia Daniels swears by a heart-healthy salad that's practically guacamole. The owner of True’s Cultural Kitchen mixes chunks of avocado, sliced sun-dried tomatoes and red onion with kale until creamy.
Since ZZQ’s backyard days, co-owner Alex Graf has relied on the classic pairing of potatoes and buttermilk, decorated with red onion, two kinds of mustard and a heap of dill against a Duke’s mayo backdrop.