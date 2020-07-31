A League of Their Own

× Expand Strawberry salad with pecans at Perk! (Photo by Justin Chesney)

From cold and composed to highlighting the bounty of local produce, salads are a blank canvas with endless possibilities. Chefs, farmers and restaurateurs share their secrets for celebrating salad in its many forms.

Crowning Jewels

Crunchy Town: Nuts make a salad worth eating, according to Perk! owner Christophile Konstas. “Nuts add crunch, savory oils, good fats and protein to a salad,” she says, suggesting salted pistachios.

Polenta Party: L’Opossum's David Shannon recommends polenta croutons, made from baked, cubed leftover polenta. Throw in cheese, herbs or ham with the prebaked polenta to bring in even more flavor.

Smoky and Salty: Personal chef Kate Stephenson of Kate Uncorked adds crunch and a hint of spice with pepitas that have been toasted in olive oil with a pinch of smoked paprika and salt.

Keep It Spicy

Spiced Vinaigrette

Chef and co-owner Josh Reed, Brewer’s Waffles (Editor's note: Reed's death was announced July 7, after this article appeared in print.)

3 cups apple cider vinegar

1 cup olive oil

1/4 teaspoon each of cinnamon, allspice, cloves

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Mix all ingredients but the oil in a bowl. Slowly stream in the oil, stirring constantly. Add salt and pepper to taste. Chill, and mix the dressing before serving.

× Expand Amy Hicks (Photo courtesy Amy's Garden)

Steer Clear of the Iceberg

Farmer Amy Hicks of Amy’s Garden adds zippy homemade chow-chow relish and a dollop of mayo to warm egg salad, serving it on a bed of salad mix.

For a no-fail bean salad, turn to Ellwood Thompson’s R&D Chef Rachel Best’s formula: protein-packed beans joined by sharp cheese, a pickled veggie, fresh herbs, a squeeze of lemon juice and olive oil.

True-Asia Daniels swears by a heart-healthy salad that's practically guacamole. The owner of True’s Cultural Kitchen mixes chunks of avocado, sliced sun-dried tomatoes and red onion with kale until creamy.

Since ZZQ’s backyard days, co-owner Alex Graf has relied on the classic pairing of potatoes and buttermilk, decorated with red onion, two kinds of mustard and a heap of dill against a Duke’s mayo backdrop.