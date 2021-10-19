Kick, Zip, Zing

The following is an online extra from our November 2021 issue.

× Expand Photo courtesy the Lobby Bar

Fried Brussels Sprouts, Spicy Chorizo, Pickled Shallots and Golden Raisin Puree

By Felipe Bolivar, executive chef of The Lobby Bar at Quirk Hotel

Brussels sprouts hold a special place in the heart of The Lobby Bar Executive Chef Felipe Bolivar. “As a young chef, the first dish that I ever added to a menu was roasted Brussels with whole coriander, caramelized shallots and crispy pancetta,” he says. For this dish, Bolivar pairs fried Brussels sprouts with spicy chorizo, zippy pickled shallots, and a sweet and mellow golden raisin puree.

Pickled shallots

1 quart shallots, julienned (roughly 2 pounds unpeeled)

1 1/2 cups apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup kosher salt

In a small mixing bowl, combine kosher salt and sugar. Boil water and apple cider vinegar to a light simmer in a small sauce pot. In a separate bowl, add all of the julienned shallots. Season them with your salt and sugar mix to coat the shallots. (You may not need it all.) Pour the pickling liquid over and store in a plastic container. Allow to pickle for about three days.

Golden raisin puree

2 cups golden raisins

1/2 cup white cooking wine

1/4 cup water

Add raisins, cooking wine and water to a sauce pot, then bring to a boil. As soon as the liquid has come to a rolling boil, turn off the heat and cover with a lid. Let steep for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes or once raisins are plump and tender, strain them through a mesh strainer and reserve the liquid.

Add raisins to a blender. With the lid on and the stopper removed, blend on low speed, gradually increasing the speed while adding just enough of the reserved liquid to allow the raisins to blend. Once they are blending easily, turn the blender on high to ensure that they are as smooth as possible. Pour into a plastic container and allow to cool.

To assemble the dish

1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved and stems removed

6 ounces chorizo, out of the casing

Pickled shallots

Raisin puree

Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a saute pan, then cook the chorizo over medium-high heat until it’s cooked through. Set aside to drain on a plate lined with paper towels.

Heat 3 to 4 inches of frying oil to 350 degrees. Fry the Brussels sprouts until they start to brown and transfer to a plate lined with paper towels. Toss the Brussels sprouts in a mixing bowl with chorizo, a pinch of salt and a handful of pickled shallots, drained of liquid. (You’ll have shallots left over. Try them on tacos!) Smear a big spoonful of raisin puree across the plate, and top with the Brussels sprout mixture. Serve immediately.