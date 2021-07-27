Juicy Fruit

The following is an online extra from our August 2021 issue.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Tomato Tartare

By Jared Martin, executive chef at The Roosevelt

In this part of Virginia, growing tomatoes is an art form, and the folks in Hanover County have nearly perfected it. Each year, the annual Hanover Tomato Festival welcomes thousands of visitors from near and far. The Roosevelt's executive chef, Jared Martin, says, “The great thing about tomatoes in the summer is you can build on the flavor in dishes in so many ways.” One of those ways is a reimagined vegan, tomato-based tartare.

4 pounds tomatoes (any red slicing tomato)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup shallots, diced small

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon capers, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Cut tomatoes in half lengthwise. Place in a food dehydrator* for approximately six hours. Tomatoes should feel tacky but not as dried out as sun-dried tomatoes. Peel the skins and mince the tomato flesh. Combine with salt, olive oil, shallots, parsley, sherry vinegar and capers. Taste and adjust seasoning as necessary. Serve with crusty bread.

*If you don’t have a food dehydrator, an oven or toaster oven set to 150 degrees Fahrenheit will do the trick.