Ingredient: Peaches

PEACH BASICS

Buying: A perfect peach should have a defined cleft and a supple texture, but most importantly, it should give off a sweet, peachy perfume.

Cooking: Allow peaches to ripen on the counter before storing in the fridge. For a surplus of ripe peaches, peel and slice before freezing — they work beautifully in smoothies and cobblers.

JUICY FRUIT

In the same family as cherries, almonds and roses, the three flavors complement each other well in both sweet and savory applications. Treat peak peaches with simplicity, macerating chunks in a bit of sugar before topping with a dollop of whipped cream.

AROUND RVA

Mama J's: Don’t dare leave the Jackson Ward restaurant without ordering Velma Johnson’s warm peach cobbler with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Buskey Cider: A superb summer thirst quencher, Buskey’s peach tea variety combines semisweet cider with white peach tea from Carytown Teas.

Tipsy Cupcakes RVA: Inspired by the classic cocktail, the peach Bellini cupcake is topped with peach buttercream and a cinnamon-caramel drizzle.

“When I was young, my grandparents sold peaches every year. I would drive around eastern North Carolina with my grandfather and sell peaches from his pickup truck.” —Mike Lindsey, chef-owner of Lillie Pearl

COOK LIKE A LOCAL

Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Savory Peaches and Grilled Pork Chop

By Mike Lindsey, chef-owner of Lillie Pearl

Growing up in eastern North Carolina, chef Mike Lindsey says peaches were his fruit of choice, and now his peach cobbler bread pudding has become the standout dessert on the menu at his Grace Street restaurant, Lillie Pearl. Though sweet peaches are always appreciated, Lindsey says he often cooks the stone fruit with savory dishes, such as grilled pork chops, which gives them a delightful tang.

4 bone-in pork chops, seasoned with salt and pepper

For the peach sauce

3 medium ripe peaches, peeled and cubed

2 tablespoons diced onions

2 tablespoons butter

1 garlic clove, minced

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Cook pork chops on a grill to desired internal temperature. While the chops are cooking, add butter and diced onions to a saucepan on medium heat. Saute onions until tender, add garlic and saute for one minute. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook until peaches are heated through. Place the grilled pork chop on a plate and cover with the savory peaches.