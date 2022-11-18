Ingredient: Kale

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

KALE BASICS

Buying: Look for kale with brightly colored, crisp leaves that are fully intact. Avoid kale that’s limp, yellow and brown — signs of age or improper storage.

Cooking: Salads are an obvious choice, but kale also works exceptionally well in curries and soups, where it retains its texture.

CRUCIFEROUS CRUNCH

Like Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and broccoli, kale is a member of the Brassicaceae family, and it can be harvested in the cooler months of spring and autumn. Varieties include lacinato, common curly and Chinese kale (gai lan).

AROUND RVA

NuVegan Cafe: A fan favorite at this 100% vegan eatery, garlic kale combines fresh curly kale with a garlic-loaded dressing.

Stella’s: A bed for tart Dijon vinaigrette, black Tuscan kale joins almonds and two types of Greek cheeses — kasseri and kefalograviera — in this craveable salad.

Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar: An energizing smoothie, The Green Goddess blends kale, spinach, banana, ginger, lemon and apple juice.

Lacinato kale is my favorite because it’s less bitter than curly kale and has a smooth texture and can withstand heat better when sauteing. —George Carroll, executive chef of The Savory Grain

George Carroll, executive chef at The Savory Grain (Photo courtesy The Savory Grain)

COOK LIKE A LOCAL

Warm Kale Salad

By George Carroll, The Savory Grain

It’s kale’s versatility that most appeals to Savory Grain chef George Carroll. “You can juice it, eat it raw, make salads and soups,” he notes. “I prefer my kale sauteed or juiced.” In this warm fall salad, Carroll combines quickly sauteed kale with crispy bacon, candied pecans, creamy goat cheese and sharp Parmesan. He finishes the dish with a tangy honey balsamic vinaigrette to round things out.

Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

In a small bowl, combine balsamic vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper. Drizzle in olive oil, whisking until completely incorporated.

Salad

1 large bunch lacinato kale, stems removed, chopped

1/4 pound bacon, cooked and chopped

1/2 cup pomegranate arils

1/2 cup candied pecans

1/2 cup goat cheese crumbles

8-10 flakes Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup pickled red onions

Combine kale, bacon, pomegranate, pecans and goat cheese in a large bowl. Drizzle with vinaigrette and toss to coat. Divide salad among two serving bowls and top with Parmesan cheese and pickled red onions.