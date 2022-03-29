Happy Plants

The following is an online extra from our April 2022 issue.

× Expand The Blackberry Basil Smash at The Boathouse (Photo by Brittany Hagen courtesy The Boathouse)

Herbs have a beautiful way of weaving their potent green freshness into cocktails, offering refined edges and dewy, invigorating flavors. Mint, basil, lavender, rosemary and other garden staples shine when they are muddled to release their oils or packed into a liquid to release their essences. (Fun fact: Steeping plants in a cold or warm liquid creates an infusion; simmering them over heat creates a decoction.) Incorporating smoke from a freshly singed herb as part of the experience is a delight that some creative barkeeps employ, too. Here are some herbal highlights from around the region.

Oshun's Potion

Paul Halstead, JewFro

Bar Lead Paul Halstead of JewFro is doing some truly magical mixology work. The Oshun’s Potion — with tableside inflation of a rosemary smoke bubble atop ruby liquid tequila infused with beet juice, coriander and rosemary — is an excellent place to start working through his painstakingly crafted drink menu.

2 ounces rosemary-infused Lunazul silver tequila

1 ounce coriander-beet syrup

1 ounce fresh lime juice

Rosemary-infused flavor bubble

For the infusion: Put four sprigs of rosemary in a bottle of Lunazul silver tequila for about 24 hours until color starts to change.

For the beet syrup: Cut up five beets and reduce in water twice. Match the amount of beet juice with sugar; add coriander and steep for 20 minutes. Strain.

For the rosemary bubble: You'll need a Flavour Blaster! It does all the work for you. You blow the bubble with the machine and attach it to the cocktail glass rim.

For the drink: Strain the pulp from the lime juice. Shake it together with tequila and coriander-beet syrup over ice, pour into cocktail glass. Top with rosemary smoke bubble.

The Angela

Gersi

A visual stunner, the purple-blooming Angela at Gersi has roots in maternal influence; it's named after the manager’s mother, who used to live on a farm abundant with lavender. Simple, balanced and super fresh, the gin-based drink's frothy lemon backdrop accents the floral presence of lavender.

2 ounces Virago Spirits Oolong tea gin

1.25 ounces house-made lavender-infused simple syrup

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

Butterfly pea powder

Shake all ingredients together, then top with soda water and a pinch of butterfly pea powder for a pop of color.

Blackberry Basil Smash

The Boathouse at Sunday Park

Blackberry Basil Smash — it’s fun, pretty and will be gone quickly. The Boathouse makes a not-too-sweet blackberry simple syrup for this menu favorite, which arrives with fresh basil leaves to crush into the icy gin elixir for some right-from-the-garden flavor.

2 ounces Beefeater gin

1/2 ounce blackberry simple syrup

1/2 ounce lemon juice

6 blackberries

6 basil leaves plus sprig

1/2 lemon wheel

For the cocktail:

In a rocks glass, muddle three to four blackberries and three basil leaves with the syrup until the berries have broken down into a coarse mash. Add the lemon juice, followed by the gin. Fill the glass with ice, then stir to chill. Top with soda water. Garnish with more blackberries, lemon wheel, and remaining basil.

For the blackberry syrup:

2 cups sugar

1 cup water

1 pint blackberries

In a saucepan, combine all ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and stir until the sugar has dissolved, one to two minutes. Reduce to a simmer for 15 minutes. Mash berries. Remove from heat and let cool completely, then strain, discarding solids. Keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Classic Mojito

Kuba Kuba Dos

The mojito was born in Havana, so you know Kuba Kuba Dos makes a good one. Bubbly, rum-based, tart with lime and jam-packed with mint leaves, it’s one of the most recognizable herbal cocktails in America, next to the mint julep.

2 ounces light rum

1 tablespoons sugar

2 limes, juiced

6 mint leaves

Club soda

Add lime juice and rinds, sugar, and four mint leaves to a 10-ounce glass. Muddle. Add rum, muddle again. Add ice, fill glass to the top with club soda, stir. Garnish with remaining mint leaves.