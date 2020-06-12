Get It, Grill

× Expand Chef Kostandin smokes chicken using a tamale pot with holes in the bottom. (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Chefs love tending a fire, and there’s no better way to harness the power of the flame than a good old-fashioned cookout. We asked the pros to share what they’re firing up, as well as a few of their best tricks for a summer of grilling success.

CHOOSE YOUR FATE

Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon Executive Chef Paul Kostandin grills chicken and veggies on his mini Weber. (Photo by Justin Chesney)

When cooking in the great outdoors, these grill masters keep it simple.

Mini Weber: Paul Kostandin of Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon says a mini Weber — camping-style — is perfect for a small family. Pro tip: A tamale pot can double as a smoker.

Big Green Egg: For Craig Perkinson of People’s Pie, a Big Green Egg can’t be beat: “[It] heats up fast, and you can throw a whole fish on for dinner at 6 o’clock.”

Weber Kettle: Saison’s Adam Hall keeps it classic with a Weber kettle, lump charcoal for zones of heat and, of course, a cold drink in hand.

Smoker: When grilling, Helen’s chef Clay Hoss swears by his “Cook'n Ca'Jun” smoker, which captures the essence of previous smoke sessions.

HOT TIPS

Michele Wilson (Photo by Dee Gordon courtesy Ma Michele's Cafe)

Michele Wilson of Ma Michele’s Cafe supports a two-zone grilling system. “I light charcoal briskets on one side of the grill for high heat and leave the other side empty for indirect heat,” she says.

Nota Bene Executive Chef Laine Myers adds flavor in unexpected ways, like placing grapefruit rinds and whole onions directly on the coals. “It needs to be something that won't end up incognito amidst the final dish,” Myers explains.

Richmond Restaurant Group co-founder Michelle Williams throws her Cedar Pointe oysters on the grill, just long enough to loosen their hinges, so they easily crack open before she tops them with garlic herb butter.

SOAK IT IN

Cardinal State Butchers meat maestro Adam Musselman says to start early, soaking meat in a marinade for a solid 48 hours before firing up the grill, and, he adds, don’t forget the essential tools: “Buy a damn meat thermometer — it guarantees you’ll hit that perfect temp.”

Two-Day Marinade

Adam Musselman, Cardinal State Butchers

3 whole dried ancho chiles, stems and seeds removed

2 guajillo chiles, stems and seeds removed

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 whole cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon whole toasted cumin seed

1 tablespoon whole toasted coriander

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Put all ingredients except the apple cider vinegar and brown sugar into a small pot. Add water until barely covered. Bring to a boil, then lower to a simmer and let cook until everything is fall-apart tender. Puree the resulting mixture.

Add apple cider vinegar and brown sugar. Season with salt and pepper and let cool completely before you marinate. Marinate your meat of choice for at least 48 hours.

I like to reserve a little marinade to baste with once the meat is resting for some extra flavor. This works great for just about anything, but I especially love it on skirt steak, bavette, thin-sliced pork belly or Korean cut short ribs.