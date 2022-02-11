From Stash to Snacks

× Expand Photo by Christina Winter via Unsplash

In 2021, new legislation went into effect in Virginia that made it legal to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and grow up to four marijuana plants. For some of us, perhaps cannabis has already made its way into the kitchen, but with beginners in mind, we spoke with local chefs and home cooks about their 420 culinary journeys and have collected a handful of tips for those looking to experiment. Here we focus on cooking with cannabutter, or cannabis-infused butter.

1. Required Paraphernalia

3.5 grams or up to an ounce of buds, shake or trim

Unsalted butter (Pro tip: Spring for the good stuff, like Kerrygold or organic butter.)

Mason jars

Baking sheet

Cheesecloth

Crockpot

Strainer

Grinder (optional)

2. Get Toasty

The first step to making cannabutter is decarboxylation, which requires heating the flower to activate its cannabinoids.

New-school method: Sous-vide the flower. Cook in a vacuum-sealed bag at 180 degrees for four hours. This allows it to cook at lower temperatures and is more hands-off and less “stanky.” After, grind the flower coarsely.

Old-school method: Spread evenly sized whole buds across a baking pan lined with parchment paper. Place in oven and bake from 180-220 degrees for about 40 minutes or until the flower is light and medium brown in color. After, grind the flower coarsely.

3. Butter, Baby

The foundation of any cannabutter is a base fat, be it unsalted butter, coconut oil (vegan option) or ghee.

Stovetop method: After the weed is decarboxylated, cut cheesecloth into a square and fill with flower; wrap like a burrito and tie. Place fat of choice in a double boiler on low heat and melt. Add the cheesecloth bundles to the pot, stirring occasionally every 30 minutes for about two to four hours. After, remove the bundles, squeezing out any excess liquid. Pour the butter through a mesh strainer to remove any plant particles. Then pour the butter into containers and let sit in the refrigerator until hardened.

Slow-cooker method: After the weed is decarboxylated, fill a slow cooker with enough warm water to submerge Mason jars. Set the cooker on high and wait for it to reach 180 degrees. Evenly divide the butter and the cannabis in the Mason jars. Once the desired temperature is reached, place jars into a water bath and let sit for four hours. Remove jars and pour the butter through a mesh strainer to remove any plant particles. Then pour the butter into containers and let sit in the refrigerator until hardened.

Got Munchies?

Use your prepared cannabutter in:

Brownies

Caramels

Scones

Biscuits

Soups

Mashed potatoes

Focaccia

Pancakes

Marinades

Helpful Tips