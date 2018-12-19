Follow the Beet

The following is an online extra from our January 2019 issue, heading to newsstands soon.
Photo via Getty Images
Beets, Spelt and Spinach in Tahini Dressing
By Danielle Goodreau, chef at Big Kitchen Hospitality
20 grams watercress
60 grams spinach
150 grams roasted baby beets, quartered
3 cilantro sprigs, leaves only
5 mint leaves, torn
40 grams cooked spelt
5 grams toasted sunflower seeds, chopped
75 grams tahini dressing (see below)
3 grams sesame seeds, toasted
Reserve dressing to the side. All other ingredients can be combined well.
Tahini Dressing
275 grams sesame seeds, lightly toasted, very little color, fragrant
6 tablespoons grapeseed oil
24 grams kosher salt
125 grams lemon juice, fresh
600 grams water, cold
150 grams honey
20 grams Dijon mustard
Place the sesame seeds and oil in a blender and puree at medium speed. Push down any seeds that stick to the side, then slowly increase the speed, continuing to scrape down the sides until a paste is formed. Once it’s smooth and loose, add the remaining ingredients. The mixture should be very loose, as it will thicken over time. Store in an airtight container under refrigeration.