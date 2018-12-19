Follow the Beet

The following is an online extra from our January 2019 issue, heading to newsstands soon.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Beets, Spelt and Spinach in Tahini Dressing

By Danielle Goodreau, chef at Big Kitchen Hospitality

20 grams watercress

60 grams spinach

150 grams roasted baby beets, quartered

3 cilantro sprigs, leaves only

5 mint leaves, torn

40 grams cooked spelt

5 grams toasted sunflower seeds, chopped

75 grams tahini dressing (see below)

3 grams sesame seeds, toasted

Reserve dressing to the side. All other ingredients can be combined well.

Tahini Dressing

275 grams sesame seeds, lightly toasted, very little color, fragrant

6 tablespoons grapeseed oil

24 grams kosher salt

125 grams lemon juice, fresh

600 grams water, cold

150 grams honey

20 grams Dijon mustard

Place the sesame seeds and oil in a blender and puree at medium speed. Push down any seeds that stick to the side, then slowly increase the speed, continuing to scrape down the sides until a paste is formed. Once it’s smooth and loose, add the remaining ingredients. The mixture should be very loose, as it will thicken over time. Store in an airtight container under refrigeration.