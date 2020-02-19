Cruciferous Comfort Food

The following is an online extra from our March 2020 issue, heading to newsstands soon.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Colcannon

By the culinary team at Rare Old Times

Serves 8

Cabbage prep (can be done in advance)

1 large head of cabbage

Cut in 8 wedges with core intact, then boil in heavily salted water for 15 minutes. Drain and cool, cut out the core and chop into small pieces. Keep cool while assembling remaining ingredients.

For the mashed potatoes

4 large russet potatoes, peeled, 2-inch dice

1⁄2 cup butter

1 cup milk

Salt, for taste

Boil potatoes in 4 quarts of salted water until tender but not mushy, about 25 minutes. Drain, return to the pot while still hot, and add butter. Mash to desired consistency, add milk and salt, and mix well. Keep warm while assembling remaining ingredients.

Assembling the colcannon

4 strips of bacon

Cooked cabbage

Mashed potatoes

2 tablespoons fresh chives, minced

2 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper, to taste

Cook bacon in a large skillet and reserve the drippings. Crumble the bacon and set it aside. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a skillet with bacon drippings over high heat, Add the chopped cabbage and cook until very tender and starting to brown. Add the mashed potatoes and mix well. Remove from heat. Mix in the bacon and chives, season with salt and pepper, and serve immediately.