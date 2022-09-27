Sweetness and Light

The following is an online extra from our October 2022 issue.

× Expand Photo by Keya Wingfield

Coconut-cheesecake Laddoos

By Keya Wingfield of Keya & Co.

1 tablespoon ghee

2 1/2 cups desiccated coconut powder, unsweetened

1 can sweetened condensed milk

6 ounces cream cheese

Heavy pinch salt

3/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

Pinch cinnamon

1/2 cup desiccated coconut for coating the laddoos (you will have extra left over)

To a heavy-bottomed pan, add ghee and let it melt over low heat. Add the desiccated coconut powder. Mix and saute for one minute, then add the condensed milk, cream cheese and salt and mix thoroughly.

Over medium-low heat, stir continuously until the mixture starts to leave the sides of pan. Then turn off the heat and add cardamom powder and cinnamon, combining thoroughly. Place the 1/2 cup desiccated coconut in a dish and set it aside.

While the mixture is warm to the touch, scoop out tablespoon-sized portions and shape them into balls, roll in desiccated coconut and set aside to cool.

Serve on a platter; refrigerate any leftovers in an airtight container. Laddoos are good for about 10 to 12 days in the fridge.

Note: If your coconut mixture looks dry after adding in the condensed milk and cream cheese, add a couple of tablespoons of milk to loosen the texture. Cook as directed above.