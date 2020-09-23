Gourd Times

The following is an online extra from our October 2020 issue.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Carena’s Pumpkin Soup

By Carena Ives, owner of Jamaica House and Carena’s Jamaican Grill

Chef Carena Ives ate pumpkin often while growing up in Jamaica, where the green-skinned fruit is referred to as calabaza squash or West Indian pumpkin. The owner of Jamaica House and Carena’s Jamaican Grille says getting past the skin is always the challenge. “Sometimes cutting the squash in smaller sections then peeling it is much easier.” If finding pumpkin proves problematic, Ives says butternut squash works just as well in her rich, spicy, vegan pumpkin soup.

Makes 8 servings

4 cups half-inch diced pumpkin (or butternut squash)

Half of a medium yellow onion, diced

1 cup carrot, diced

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic

1 whole habanero pepper

1 bay leaf

2 sprigs thyme

2 quarts vegetable stock

4 ounces coconut cream (not sweet)

Salt and pepper to taste

In a heavy stock pot, add oil and saute garlic and onion for three minutes over medium heat.

Add stock, squash, carrots, thyme, habanero pepper and bay leaf and season to taste. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer for 20 minutes. Add coconut cream and simmer for 10 minutes.

Remove from heat, discard bay leaf, thyme and pepper (careful not to puncture the pepper, or the soup will be very spicy!). Allow to cool for a few minutes. Blend until smooth with immersion blender or regular blender. Garnish with roasted pumpkin seeds.